Takeoff: Brian Mitchell on the BIGGEST X factor heading into Eagles-Commanders

We got a bonus episode of the Takeoff podcast with Washington/Philadelphia veteran Brian Mitchell to discuss the Jayden Daniels and Commanders' mindset heading into the NFC Championship.
0:00 Brian Mitchell
1:00 - Commanders believe they can win
2:00 - Washington containing Saquon Barkley
6:00 - Are the Commanders a passing team?
7:00 - Jayden Daniels playing like a Veteran
8:00 Slow down Jalen Carter
10:00 trying to spy Daniels
11:00 Using virtual reality
12:00 - Hurts' mobility
13:00 - But the Eagles are better at every position?
15:00 - home field advantage
16:00 - Stories from the Vet
18:00 - Biggest factor Sunday
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Pandora | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube