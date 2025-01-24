Takeoff: Brian Mitchell on the BIGGEST X factor heading into Eagles-Commanders

We got a bonus episode of the Takeoff podcast with Washington/Philadelphia veteran Brian Mitchell to discuss the Jayden Daniels and Commanders' mindset heading into the NFC Championship.

0:00 Brian Mitchell

1:00 - Commanders believe they can win

2:00 - Washington containing Saquon Barkley

6:00 - Are the Commanders a passing team?

7:00 - Jayden Daniels playing like a Veteran

8:00 Slow down Jalen Carter

10:00 trying to spy Daniels

11:00 Using virtual reality

12:00 - Hurts' mobility

13:00 - But the Eagles are better at every position?

15:00 - home field advantage

16:00 - Stories from the Vet

18:00 - Biggest factor Sunday

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Pandora | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube