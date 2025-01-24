Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Takeoff: Brian Mitchell on the BIGGEST X factor heading into Eagles-Commanders

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Share

We got a bonus episode of the Takeoff podcast with Washington/Philadelphia veteran Brian Mitchell to discuss the Jayden Daniels and Commanders' mindset heading into the NFC Championship.

0:00 Brian Mitchell
1:00 - Commanders believe they can win
2:00 - Washington containing Saquon Barkley
6:00 - Are the Commanders a passing team?
7:00 - Jayden Daniels playing like a Veteran
8:00 Slow down Jalen Carter
10:00 trying to spy Daniels
11:00 Using virtual reality
12:00 - Hurts' mobility
13:00 - But the Eagles are better at every position?
15:00 - home field advantage
16:00 - Stories from the Vet
18:00 - Biggest factor Sunday

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | SpotifyPandoraSimplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Takeoff with John ClarkEagles newsnfl playoffs
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us