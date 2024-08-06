Takeoff Podcast: Ross Tucker on Eagles training camp, roster battles & preseason action

John Clark sat down with Eagles Preseason Analyst Ross Tucker ahead of the Birds first preseason game to discuss how training camp has gone so far, roster battles to look out for, and what Ross expects from the Eagles this season.

The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule against the Ravens on Friday night on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 7:30pm. The Ravens have won 24 consecutive preseason games heading into this matchup with the Birds.

00:00 - Ross Tucker introduced

00:58 - Early impressions of this Eagles team

2:47 - Could starters play in the first preseason game?

4:23 - Saquon Barkley's impact on the offense

5:28 - Where does the Eagles' roster rank among top NFL teams?

8:11 - Johnny Wilson at WR3

9:20 - Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are key to the defense

12:14 - D-Line will be OK without Haason Reddick

14:12 - Quinyon Mitchell impressing at training camp

15:31 - Are the Eagles unguardable on offense?

17:25 - Mekhi Becton or Tyler Steen at right guard?

17:57 - How much does Jason Kelce miss playing right now?

19:53 - Celebrity beer pong champion

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube