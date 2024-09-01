Why Covey thinks he can help Eagles' offense even after Dotson trade

Britain Covey understands why the Eagles made a trade to acquire Jahan Dotson to improve their receiving corps.

It doesn’t mean there isn’t a twinge of disappointment.

“Objectively, did we get better as a team from that trade? Yes,” Covey said late week. “So totally understand the positioning and thinking behind it.”

The trade to acquire Dotson was a blow to the rest of the Eagles who were jostling for position to take snaps as the third receiver during the 2024 season. Parris Campbell didn’t even make the 53-man roster and now Johnny Wilson and Covey are going to have to fight for more minimal roles in Kellen Moore’s offense. The Eagles are mostly going to have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dotson on the field when they’re in 11 personnel this season.

After that? There won’t be many more snaps to go around.

But entering his third NFL season, after being a primary punt returner the last two years, Covey still thinks he can help on offense this season.

“Just like I said, I still think I showed enough and I have showed enough over multiple years that they can use me on the offensive side of the ball,” Covey said. “And we’ll just see what’s in store for that. I view myself as a great player and as a slot receiver. And I think Jahan has played mainly on the outside and we’re mixing in Smitty.

“We’ll see what happens. But wasn’t surprised by it, happy to have him here. I’ve been a part of some dang good receiving groups, so just another opportunity to learn. Not surprised by it. It’s going to be a good group, a really good group.”

Covey, 27, is entering his third NFL season as an undrafted free agent out of Utah. But this is the first year he made the 53-man roster coming out of training camp and he has clearly taken great strides as a receiver.

During training camp, Covey got some burn with the first-team offense and caught just about everything that came his way. One thing that could hold Covey back is his size — at 5-foot-8, 173 pounds, he’s viewed as a slot-only option. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a role for that kind of player.

Covey thinks the new scheme under Kellen Moore has increased his value to the offense.

“Yeah, I do. Obviously, time will tell,” he said. “But I think more than anything, there’s a comfortability while I’m out there. I’ve spoken to you guys about how Jalen talks to me, how the coaches talk to me and so when I go out there if I’m the receiver, I won’t be wide-eyed. No one will be wide-eyed. It’s just business as usual. That’s a great feeling.”

Over the last two seasons, Covey has returned more punts (62) for more yards (725) than any player in the NFL. But he has played just 77 total offensive snaps.

And in those 77 snaps, Covey has just 4 catches on 6 targets for 42 yards.

So how did Covey attain the higher level of comfort on offense we saw this summer?

“Putting your pride down and acknowledging what your weaknesses are and just working,” he said. “At the same time, knowing what your strengths are and what other people can’t do. I think that’s what I’ve seen in my three years of who sticks around in NFL squads and it’s how special are you in certain things. So just capitalizing on that and those opportunities.

“ Everybody wants more opportunities. Everyone has felt like you just wish you could get more opportunities but that’s outside of your control. The old adage that you have probably heard a hundred times as media and you get sick of but it really is what you have to do as a player. Only worry about what is in your control.”

