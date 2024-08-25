Why Jahan Dotson got goosebumps on his first real day with Eagles

Jahan Dotson admitted on Saturday afternoon that it was “a shock” when he was traded to the Eagles on Thursday.

“Because all I know in the NFL is the Washington Commanders,” Dotson said.

But by the end of the Eagles’ third and final preseason game — Dotson was a spectator — that shock seemed to wear off. Because even though he didn’t play in the game, he got to experience the Linc from the Eagles’ sideline.

It was a special moment as Dotson begins a new chapter in his career.

“I would say being out here today and being on the field and kind of taking the field and taking it all in a little bit, I’m very excited,” the Nazareth, Pennsylvania native and Penn State product said.

“I got goosebumps, leaving the field today, just because Philly growing up only an hour, hour and a half away from here, you understand the passion. You understand how much people care about the Eagles. Seeing the fans go crazy, literally after a third preseason game, it was exciting. It got me a little excited to be here.”

It’s rare to see a team be willing to part with a first-round pick who has been somewhat productive after just two seasons but the Commanders have a new owner, new general manager and new coach since Dotson was drafted.

Dotson said after the trade he spoke with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters and understands the business side of the NFL.

“I’m not going to take it personal until I see Washington,” Dotson said. “But, you know, it’s exciting. I’m excited to be here. I can’t wait to put on the black and green and I can’t wait to get to work.”

After a summer full of questions about the Eagles’ third receiver, general manager Howie Roseman finally pulled the trigger on an in-division trade with the Commanders late last week.

In the deal, the Eagles got Dotson and a fifth-round pick. The Eagles gave up a third-rounder and two sevenths. If Dotson solidifies the WR3 spot for the next two seasons — he’s under contract through 2025 — then the trade will be well worth it.

But Dotson definitely has some catching up to do.

The Eagles kick off their season in less than two weeks against the Packers in São Paulo, Brazil.

“That’s all on me at the end of the day,” Dotson said. “How much I devote myself into the playbook. And I know the type of person I am. I want to get on the field right away so I’m going to do everything possible in my power to make sure that I’m ready when that opportunity comes.

“So these past couple days, I’ve been diving in the playbook with [receivers Coach Aaron Moorehead], coming in here early in the morning. Actually right before the game, just sitting in the classroom for a couple hours. We literally are going to meet tonight, have a little Zoom call and just try to get at it. Because it isn’t a lot of time. We play two weeks from now. So you know getting to be as familiar as possible with the playbook is the big thing so I can just go out there and play fast and play carefree.”

Dotson, 24, was the No. 16 overall pick out of Penn State back in the 2022 draft. In his first two seasons in the NFL, Dotson has caught 84 passes for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns.

That’s not awful production but he also hasn’t really lived up to his draft status either.

“I dreamed of being a first round pick all my life,” Dotson said. “I prepared myself at the same time to be one. That was the goal, and I achieved that. Every day I step out on the field is my opportunity to show you guys why I feel like I should be a first round pick. So that’s what I’m looking forward to doing.”

Dotson said he took a 30 visit to the NovaCare Complex during the pre-draft process in 2022. The Eagles that offseason were desperately trying to find another receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith. They ended up shipping a first-round pick to Tennessee to pick up A.J. Brown, which will go down as one of the best trades in franchise history.

But the Eagles did show interest in Dotson.

“Really liked him a couple years ago coming out,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Looking forward to working with him. I think he helps our team and gives us an addition to an already deep room and excited to work with him. But, yeah, we’re just really excited that we are able to make our team better.”

With the Eagles, Dotson won’t need to be a focal point of the offense.

The Eagles boast an exceptional group of skill players with Brown, Smith, Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert. But that third receiver has the potential to play around 1,000 snaps in 2024. He also has comfort playing both inside and outside.

If Dotson can give the Eagles a solid WR3, the trade will be worth it. He just has to figure out his role.

“I don’t know what that’s going to be yet,” Dotson said. “I just got here a couple days ago. We have a lot of weapons, and I look at that as a great thing. You know, we have a lot of people who can make a lot of plays, so it’s going to be fun. I’ve never, in all of my years of playing, been on a team with this much talent. I’m not only excited to play with them, I’m excited to learn, because we have a lot of great guys in the locker room from top to bottom. So I’m really excited for the opportunity.”

