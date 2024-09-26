Alexei Kolosov's agent says goalie prospect is joining Flyers training camp

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Alexei Kolosov situation took another twist Thursday, potentially in the Flyers' favor.

The goaltending prospect is on his way to the Philadelphia area, according to multiple reports, after not attending rookie camp and missing the first week of the club's main camp.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic first reported the development. According to a report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Kolosov could play some exhibition games and with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley, but an eventual loan back to the KHL is possible.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kolosov's agent Dan Milstein released the following statement to NBC Sports Philadelphia:

"Alexei is enthusiastic about joining the Flyers for the upcoming training camp. All previous concerns have been thoroughly addressed and are now resolved."

The 2021 third-round pick from Belarus signed his three-year entry-level contract in July 2023. He played last season on loan in the KHL, Russia's top pro league, with his club Dinamo Minsk. After appearing in 53 games, including the playoffs, Kolosov joined the Phantoms at the start of April.

The Flyers felt the 22-year-old spending a month-plus with Lehigh Valley would help his full-time transition to North America in 2024-25. But apparently the plan didn't go as planned. More on that here.

"All we know is he's under contract with us," general manager Danny Briere said nine days ago. "The way we see it, if he wants to play hockey, he has to respect his contract."

The Flyers play their third of seven preseason games Thursday when they welcome the Islanders to the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP). Samuel Ersson will start in net and be backed up by Cal Petersen.

On Wednesday, the Flyers signed goaltender Eetu Makiniemi, essentially to fill the Kolosov void.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube