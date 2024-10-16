Matvei Michkov scores first NHL goal, adds another not even 5 minutes later

The Flyers felt strongly that Matvei Michkov would change the look of their power play.

"Just on the power play alone, we hope that he can help us there," general manager Danny Briere said July 1.

They've seen him help pretty noticeably only three games into his rookie year.

The touted 19-year-old winger scored his first career NHL goal Tuesday night as the Flyers used the power play to take a 1-0 lead over the Oilers at Rogers Place. Not even five minutes later, Michkov added a second power play goal.

Last season, the Flyers' man advantage started 1 for 20 and finished the year at a league-worst 12.2 percent. Through seven periods of this season, the Flyers' power play was 4 for 12. Michkov had scored two of the goals and assisted another.

"I think for him, the sky's the limit," Joel Farabee said in September.

You can watch Michkov's two goals from the first period Tuesday night right here:

