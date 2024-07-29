Trending
Matvei Michkov throws out first pitch at Phillies vs. Yankees game

The 19-year-old top prospect made his anticipated arrival to the Flyers last Tuesday

By Jordan Hall

Six days ago, Matvei Michkov walked through John F. Kennedy International Airport wearing a Phillies hat, officially joining the Flyers two years ahead of schedule.

On Monday night, the 19-year-old was walking toward the mound at Citizens Bank Park, rocking a Phillies jersey and holding a baseball.

Before the Phillies opened a marquee three-game series with the Yankees, Michkov threw out the first pitch and got a taste of the city's sports scene (see video above).

"I know there's a baseball team in Philadelphia, one of the best," Michkov said at his introductory press conference last Wednesday through translator Slava Kuznetsov, a Flyers consultant. "[I'm excited] to meet with the players and watch the game."

Flyers teammates Joel Farabee, Cam York and Tyson Foerster joined Michkov at the game. Coming over from Russia, Michkov is still learning about the Phillies and the other teams in town.

He now has a sweet jersey and a memorable moment as he prepares for his first NHL season.

