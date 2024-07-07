Flyers wrap up RFAs, re-sign Zamula to new 2-year contract

General manager Danny Briere took care of the Flyers' other restricted free agent Sunday, signing Egor Zamula to a two-year, $3.4 million contract.

The deal has an average annual value of $1.7 million. Per PuckPedia.com, Zamula will remain an RFA when the contract expires.

The #Flyers re-signed 24 y/o LD Yegor Zamula to 2 year $1.7M Cap Hit



Year 1 $1M Salary & $500K Signing Bonus

Year 2 $1.4M & $500K SB



On expiry, will RFA w/ arb rights & $1.4M Qualifying Offer, & will be 1 year from UFA elig



Rep'd by @BabayevShumihttps://t.co/n5VJ36dg4e — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 7, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Four days ago, the Flyers signed Bobby Brink, their other restricted free agent in line for a new deal.

Last season, Zamula was no longer exempt from waivers and stuck with the Flyers for the full season. The 24-year-old defenseman had 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) and a plus-3 rating in 66 games.

As a smooth skater and plus passer, Zamula showed promise quarterbacking the power play at different times. He finished tied with Travis Konecny for second on the team in man advantage points, recording two goals and seven assists.

The Flyers will want him to continue to work on killing plays quicker in the defensive zone and making more confident, snap decisions with the puck.

"I would say the first 10 games, you're playing with a lot of energy and emotion, first full year," Zamula said in April at his end-of-the-season press conference. "Next 20 games, until Game 30, 35, you're going up and down because it's a hard league and a lot of good players. But after that, you understand a lot of players who you play against and you understand how you need to play — sometimes you need to play fast, sometimes you need to make a play. I feel like after Game 30, 35, I started growing and felt more comfortable and I feel like I started playing faster."

Including Cam York and Jamie Drysdale, Zamula will be one of three players on the Flyers' blue line this season that is 24 years old or younger. He'll have to nail down a lineup spot come training camp and the preseason with Rasmus Ristolainen and Erik Johnson pushing for more minutes.

Also over the weekend, the Flyers signed 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko to his three-year entry-level contract. The center turns 18 years old next month and is set for his third year of junior hockey with the OHL's Guelph Storm.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube