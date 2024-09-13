Michkov mania, Jett lives up to name and more from Flyers rookie camp

VOORHEES, N.J. — About a month before the Flyers even play a regular-season game, a line grew down the sidewalk outside the team's practice facility Thursday morning.

It was a wait to watch the organization's prospects take the ice.

Call it the Matvei Michkov effect.

Fans filled Flyers Training Center to watch the 19-year-old Russian winger up close for the first time. The Flyers opened 2024 rookie training camp and Michkov was undeniably the main attraction.

He felt the fan support.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Michkov said through translator Max Kuznetsov. "Words can't even describe it."

Fans will get a chance to see him in game action Friday night when the Flyers' prospects take on the Rangers' prospects for the first of two matchups this weekend at PPL Center.

Before that, let's get into three observations from the Michkov-fueled Day 1 of rookie camp.

Seeing the Michkov hype

Michkov's strengths were evident. His hands are high end. He sees the ice. He just has a real nifty and creative way to him when the puck is on his stick.

But what shouldn't be overlooked is Michkov's competitiveness. He has been regarded for his drive in practice and showed it by battling throughout drills. One would think John Tortorella, who looked on Thursday from above, will appreciate Michkov's effort away from the game lights.

The Flyers will also preach patience with a teenager taking on a whole new culture and challenge.

"Everybody has got so much expectation on the kid," AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley head coach Ian Laperriere said. "It's a different league. The NHL is the NHL. Rookie camp is rookie camp. He's going to be great, he's going to be fine, but my point is, it's going to take time maybe. I don't care who you are, you don't jump into the NHL and dominate. It's the best league in the world for a reason.

"But, after one day and even last week when I was here watching him on the ice, it's impressive — he's 19 years old, to be that young and that skilled, he has got a bright future in front of him. And he has got the right coaching staff to teach him how to be a pro."

What was also noticeable was the 2023 first-round pick having conversations with fellow prospects Jett Luchanko and Oliver Bonk. Back in July, the Flyers had planned to set him up with a tutor to help him learn English. Since his arrival over a month and a half ago, he seems to be more comfortable.

"Every day's a new day," Michkov said. "My English gets better every single day. Slowly but surely, I'm adapting."

'He has got the right name'

The Flyers' decision-makers construct the lines in rookie camp. They made the call to put Michkov and Luchanko on the same line Thursday and suffice it to say we'll see that combo Friday night.

Luchanko was the Flyers' first-round pick this summer. He's a swift center who just turned 18 years old last month. There's plenty of intrigue with Luchanko flanking Michkov.

"We all have bosses, so they told me they play together," Laperriere said with a laugh. "But that's another guy, he's impressive with his speed. He has got the right name because he flies out there. I'm excited to see him, too. He's years away from turning pro, but these are the kids you hear about."

Michkov wanted to speak in English when asked about his new linemate.

"I saw they drafted Luchanko," he said. "A really good guy. Tomorrow, we'll be ready."

Luchanko was wearing No. 17, not his No. 43 from development camp in July. It sounds like a player from the big club's training camp chose No. 43 and Luchanko was OK with that — he likes his new number.

He also likes the opportunity to play on a line with Michkov.

"It was my first time kind of being out there with him," Luchanko said. "Obviously he's an unbelievable player, it's really cool to share the ice with him. I'm excited to hopefully do that as much as I can moving forward and I'm excited to play with him tomorrow, as well."

Building the back end

Emil Andrae and Hunter McDonald are knocking on the NHL door, two potential pieces to the club's all-important future on defense.

After the 22-year-old Andrae opened last season with the Flyers and then became arguably the Phantoms' best defenseman, Laperriere was happy to see a different player Thursday.

"I grabbed him after practice and I asked him and he's like, 'Yeah, I changed my training program.' It's maturity," the Lehigh Valley bench boss said. "He had a good year last year, it's easy to go home and say, 'I figured it out. Next step, I'm going to the NHL.' Usually those guys don't make it. But Andy went back home and worked on his weakness, which was his quickness a little bit. I'm excited to see him play tomorrow."

Andrae worked with a personal trainer back in Sweden. The regimen included off-ice activities to improve his speed and explosiveness.

The 2020 second-round pick played four games for the Flyers last October. In 2023 training camp, Tortorella definitely liked Andrae's confidence and fearlessness.

"We had a good talk after the game in Vegas before I got sent down," Andrae said. "He told me I had to play more minutes for my development. I didn't feel like I was really on my game and he felt like [the NHL] was a little bit too fast. He was happy, he was positive. He told me, 'If you try to develop and be better, you'll probably be up there again.'"

McDonald, a 2022 sixth-rounder, has yet to play for the Flyers but the club's front office and player development staff love the way he defends with a bruising style. The 22-year-old got after it Thursday with general manager Danny Briere and others watching from the perch.

"We all saw that," Laperriere said. "We did and so did the boss, too. Danny saw it, Torts saw that. That's part of his game. I enjoyed him last year when he came to us in the playoffs and down the stretch there. He brings that intensity, he's in your face, he's physical. He put weight on this summer, he looks great. That's his role and that's why he was intense today. I didn't talk to Torts yet, but I'm sure he really enjoyed that."

