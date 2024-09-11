No Alexei Kolosov on roster as Flyers announce rookie camp details

The doubt swirling around Alexei Kolosov was affirmed Wednesday.

The goaltending prospect will not be in 2024 rookie training camp, which starts Thursday at Flyers Training Center. That's a pretty clear indication that Kolosov won't be a participant in the club's main training camp, either.

Concern over the 22-year-old's status stemmed back to May when Belarushockey.com reported that Kolosov was going to potentially return to the KHL in 2024-25 because of problems adapting to North America. At the time, the Flyers believed that he had been homesick, according to a source, but were hopeful he'd be OK next season.

The 2021 third-round pick from Belarus joined the Flyers' AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley last season at the start of April after playing 53 games, including the playoffs, on loan with Dinamo Minsk in the KHL, Russia's top pro league. The Flyers felt Kolosov spending a month-plus with the Phantoms would be an effective way to facilitate his full-time transition to North America in 2024-25.

"We had people checking on him every day, guys were trying to get him," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in August on the Nasty Knuckles podcast with Riley Cote and Derek Settlemyre. "He's shy, he didn't speak a lot of English. So going into the season, we wanted to help him out and put him in the best possible position to succeed this year.

"We're hearing all these rumors, we haven't had a full or clear answer at this point. But if he wants to play hockey, he has to come over here. He's under contract with the Flyers, he's not allowed to play anywhere else, we want him here. So we'll see. In our mind, he has to report."

Where things go from here is uncertain. Kolosov, who changed agents last month, signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Flyers in July 2023. The Flyers prefer he'd develop here after having him play last season on loan. Similar to what they did with Ivan Fedotov, it's possible they could have this year of Kolosov's contract tolled, keeping it in effect for next season. But will Kolosov play in the KHL again this season? Will he ever want to play in Philadelphia or Lehigh Valley? We'll see.

Kolosov is one of the Flyers' top goalie prospects. He had a 2.39 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and four shutouts last season for Dinamo Minsk before putting up a 2.21 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in six playoff games.

As for Flyers rookie camp, Matvei Michkov is the unquestionable headliner. The Flyers will play the Rangers in two rookie games this weekend at PPL Center, the home of the Phantoms.

Practices at Flyers Training Center are open to the public.

Below are the full details on rookie camp:

Schedule

• Thursday, Sept. 12 — Practice, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET

• Friday, Sept. 13 — Morning skate, 10:30-11 a.m. ET (at Flyers Training Center)

• Friday, Sept. 13 — First rookie game vs. Rangers at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, 7:05 p.m. ET

• Saturday, Sept. 14 — Second rookie game vs. Rangers at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, 5:05 p.m. ET

• Sunday, Sept. 15 — Practice, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET

• Monday, Sept. 16 — Practice, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET

• Tuesday, Sept. 17 — Practice, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET

Roster

