Flyers bring in ex-Penguin for depth at forward

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers opened Day 1 of NHL free agency by adding some depth at forward.

The club signed Ryan Poehling to a one-year, $1.4 million contract Saturday.

Poehling is a center who played 53 games for the Penguins last season. The 24-year-old recorded seven goals, seven assists and a minus-2 mark in 11:46 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder was drafted by the Canadiens during the first round at 25th overall in 2017. He made a bang in his NHL debut with Montreal, putting up a hat trick as the Canadiens finished the 2018-19 season with a 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs. Impressively, Poehling scored the winner in the skills competition, too.

In 2021-22, he scored a career-high 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) over 57 games for Montreal.

Danny Briere believed the aspect of opportunity in Philadelphia appealed to Poehling.

"He has a chance to move up or down the lineup, depending on how he plays," the Flyers' general manager said Saturday. "I think the type of person he is, he's a character guy, obviously he showed it by betting on himself. Shows the type of character, he didn't take the longer, secure deal. He wants to earn it. I think he'll have that chance with [John Tortorella]. Torts is fair and [Poehling] is a guy who's not afraid to work.

"What I like with him is he can kill penalties, he can play the middle, he brings us speed, an area that we wanted to improve on, also, in our bottom six. So he hits a lot of points and obviously the age factor made it a no-brainer."

The rebuilding Flyers were not expected to be a major player in free agency.

"I don't expect us to be super active," Briere said Thursday after the NHL draft. "We don't to block our young guys, we want to give them the chance to play. We're not looking for long-term contracts, either, at this point. Don't expect too much in a couple of days on that."

The Flyers have been focused on acquiring draft picks and trying to free up cap space for the future. But, while they're looking to allow their younger players more opportunities, they did need some support at center. They're thin at the position, especially after trading Kevin Hayes a day before the draft.

"It's not a deal that we loved making," Briere said. "Kevin's a great guy, really loved by his teammates. The way things went last year wasn't ideal. What was important for me was not taking a contract back; that opens some possibilities there. Shedding half of his salary, which, depending how you look at it, it's not ideal, but it might be a way that we can weaponize it to add some assets down the road."

Down the middle of the ice, Sean Couturier will be a major help to the Flyers and their younger players up front if he stays healthy. After not playing since December 2021 because of two back surgeries, he was feeling great at his end-of-the-season press conference in April.

"I feel like I've pretty much done a full offseason of training already and starting again," Couturier said. "I'm already excited for camp."

The offseason has gone well for him.

"So far, so good," Briere said. "It seems to be very positive. I spoke to him last week, he was gung ho, he seems to think that everything's back to normal for him, which is exciting for him and for us. At this point, I expect him to be on the ice for training camp and be on the ice for Game 1 of the season."

Behind Couturier, 24-year-olds Morgan Frost and Noah Cates round things out at center. Scott Laughton, as usual, will help at the position. Poehling is expected to play a bottom-six role, competing with Tanner Laczynski, among others, for minutes at center.