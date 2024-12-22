Flyers show no quit, snap 3-game skid with overtime win

The Flyers rallied three times for a much-needed, 5-4 overtime win Saturday night over the Blue Jackets at the Wells Fargo Center.

They entered the third period trailing 2-0. Owen Tippett delivered the winner in OT.

Morgan Frost scored two goals in the third period. His first drew the Flyers within 2-1. His second tied things up at 3-3.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But Jake Christiansen scored on a shot from distance with 4:11 minutes left to put Columbus back ahead.

With their net emptied, the Flyers tied it back up with 1:44 minutes remaining on a Tyson Foerster redirection.

Noah Cates scored the Flyers' other third-period marker to make it 2-2. The Blue Jackets quickly answered with a goal from Kirill Marchenko before Frost countered.

Owen Tippett also finished with three assists and Travis Konecny had two. Cates assisted Tippett's winner.

The Flyers (15-15-4) snapped a three-game losing streak. They have an NHL-leading seven third-period comebacks. They went to OT for the 12th time this season.

John Tortorella's club improved to 3-5-1 in December. Last season, it went 8-2-3 in December.

The Flyers are 2-0-0 against the Blue Jackets (13-15-6) this season. The clubs have two more meetings to go.

More: Gaudreau family honored before Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game

• Samuel Ersson had 21 saves on 25 shots.

He was not very sharp but made some big saves late.

Mikael Pyyhtia extended the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-0 in the second period when Ersson had a turnover behind his net.

Columbus opened the game's scoring in the first period after Jamie Drysdale committed a turnover that led to a Mathieu Olivier goal. Drysdale has a minus-6 mark over the last two games.

Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 of the Flyers' 30 shots.

• Back from his one-game benching, Cam York played a strong game. He made some things happen offensively, picking up an assist on Cates' goal, and he was solid defensively.

• With Sean Couturier unavailable for a personal reason, the Flyers called up Olle Lycksell from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

The Phantoms' leading scorer (24 points in 25 games) had a goal overturned in the second period by a Blue Jackets coach's challenge. The play was ruled offside and the Flyers remained in a 2-0 hole.

• The Flyers visit the Penguins on Monday for their final game before the NHL-mandated holiday break, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube