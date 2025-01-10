Boobirds come out as Flyers go quietly in 4th straight loss

The Flyers didn't hear many cheers Thursday night. And when they did, some of them weren't even genuine.

John Tortorella's team was thoroughly outplayed by the Stars, eliciting boos in a 4-1 loss at the Wells Fargo Center.

Early in the second period, fans gave the Flyers a Bronx cheer after the team finally cleared the defensive zone. Dallas had the Flyers pinned in for a lengthy stay, forcing Samuel Ersson to sprawl all over the crease.

The eye test wasn't good. The Flyers went into the middle stanza trailing 2-0 and left it down 3-0.

Morgan Frost got the Flyers on the board in the third period. The Stars finished things off with an empty-netter.

Dallas was flat-out better, handing the Flyers (17-20-5) their fourth straight loss (0-3-1). It's the Flyers' longest skid since the six-gamer they had in October. They've dropped 12 of 17 games (5-10-2) since the start of December.

In the morning, Tortorella discussed the importance of belief. This one couldn't have helped the Flyers' psyche.

The Stars (26-13-1) have won six in a row. The Flyers see them again March 22 at American Airlines Center.

• Ersson couldn't stop the Flyers' bleeding in his return from a lower-body injury that cost him the last three games.

The Flyers didn't make it easy for him two days after they played a strong defensive game despite losing to the Maple Leafs, 3-2. The Flyers were hoping it would carry over against Dallas but it didn't.

Ersson made 19 saves on 22 shots.

The Stars scored twice before the halfway mark of the first period. The Nick Seeler-Jamie Drysdale defensive pair was on the ice for both goals. Seeler moved up to play alongside Rasmus Ristolainen in the third period, while Drysdale joined Egor Zamula.

Looking for a spark, Tortorella juggled his lines to start the middle frame. But Dallas struck again before the halfway mark of that period.

Stars backup Casey DeSmith stopped 27 of the Flyers' 28 shots.

• In Tuesday night's loss to Toronto, Matvei Michkov went scoreless but was very active with eight shots.

"He probably played one of his better games in over a month and gets nothing the other night," Tortorella said Thursday at morning skate. "He was involved, his legs were there. It's the first time I've seen his legs in a while."

The momentum didn't turn into production against Dallas. The 20-year-old rookie has two points and a minus-17 mark over the last 13 games.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Friday at noon ET before hosting Cutter Gauthier and the Ducks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

