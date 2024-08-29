Flyers with 14 games on national broadcasts, including Michkov vs. Ovechkin

The 2024-25 Flyers will be featured 14 times on national broadcasts.

They'll have six games on TNT, four on ESPN+, two on ESPN and two on ABC. The ESPN+ exclusive games will be available only by live stream.

Two of the Flyers' national matchups come in a back-to-back set against the Capitals, the first meetings between Russian wingers Matvei Michkov and Alex Ovechkin.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast schedule will be released on a later date. The Flyers open the regular season Oct. 11 when they visit the Canucks and start the preseason Sept. 22 when they visit the Capitals. Here are the schedules for the Flyers' regular season and preseason.

Below is the full list of the Flyers' games on national broadcasts this season:

• Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Flyers at Oilers, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

• Tuesday, Oct. 22 — Flyers vs. Capitals, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

• Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Flyers at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Thursday, Nov. 7 — Flyers at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

• Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Flyers vs. Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT (blacked out locally, available on NBCSP)

• Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Flyers at Red Wings, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

• Thursday, Dec. 19 — Flyers vs. Kings, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

• Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Flyers vs. Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

• Wednesday, Jan. 29 — Flyers at Devils, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

• Thursday, Jan. 30 — Flyers vs. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

• Saturday, March 8 — Flyers vs. Kraken, 12:30 p.m. ET, ABC

• Sunday, March 9 — Flyers vs. Devils, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

• Wednesday, April 9 — Flyers at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Saturday, April 12 — Flyers vs. Islanders, 12:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube