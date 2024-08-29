Trending
Flyers with 14 games on national broadcasts, including Michkov vs. Ovechkin

The team opens the regular season Oct. 11

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024-25 Flyers will be featured 14 times on national broadcasts.

They'll have six games on TNT, four on ESPN+, two on ESPN and two on ABC. The ESPN+ exclusive games will be available only by live stream.

Two of the Flyers' national matchups come in a back-to-back set against the Capitals, the first meetings between Russian wingers Matvei Michkov and Alex Ovechkin.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast schedule will be released on a later date. The Flyers open the regular season Oct. 11 when they visit the Canucks and start the preseason Sept. 22 when they visit the Capitals. Here are the schedules for the Flyers' regular season and preseason.

Below is the full list of the Flyers' games on national broadcasts this season:

Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Flyers at Oilers, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 22 — Flyers vs. Capitals, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Flyers at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Thursday, Nov. 7 — Flyers at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Flyers vs. Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT (blacked out locally, available on NBCSP)

Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Flyers at Red Wings, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Thursday, Dec. 19 — Flyers vs. Kings, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Jan. 7 — Flyers vs. Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, Jan. 29 — Flyers at Devils, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Thursday, Jan. 30 — Flyers vs. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 8 — Flyers vs. Kraken, 12:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Sunday, March 9 — Flyers vs. Devils, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday, April 9 — Flyers at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Saturday, April 12 — Flyers vs. Islanders, 12:30 p.m. ET, ABC

