Flyers news

Watch Matvei Michkov's Flyers introductory press conference

The top prospect met the media Wednesday

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Matvei Michkov
NBC Sports Philadelphia

Two years ahead of schedule, Matvei Michkov arrived to the Flyers from Russia on Tuesday.

The highly touted 19-year-old winger was formally introduced by the Flyers in a press conference Wednesday. He was accompanied at Flyers Training Center by general manager Danny Briere and translator Slava Kuznetsov.

You can watch the press conference right here.

