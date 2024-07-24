Watch Matvei Michkov's Flyers introductory press conference

Two years ahead of schedule, Matvei Michkov arrived to the Flyers from Russia on Tuesday.

The highly touted 19-year-old winger was formally introduced by the Flyers in a press conference Wednesday. He was accompanied at Flyers Training Center by general manager Danny Briere and translator Slava Kuznetsov.

You can watch the press conference right here.

