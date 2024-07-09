There's no other way to put it: Team USA dominates Olympic men's basketball.
The American men have won four straight gold medals dating back to 2008, and have a record of 16 overall golds since the sport debuted in 1936.
But things could be a bit more difficult in 2024 as the rest of the world continues developing legitimate star players. Former NBA MVPs Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) will battle for glory in Paris this summer, as well as young stars Victor Wembanyama (France) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada).
Team USA is still loaded with NBA talent, but the margin for error is slimmer than it has been in arguably decades. The Stars and Stripes will be led by a veteran roster of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, among others.
Here's all the info for Team USA men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
How to watch Team USA men's basketball at 2024 Olympics
Group stage games for Team USA basketball will air live on NBC or USA Network. All three contests will be available to stream live on Peacock.
Team USA men's basketball schedule for 2024 Olympics
The Americans will play five exhibition games before heading to France to begin group play. There are three group stage games scheduled, followed by the knockout round where eight teams advance to a single-elimination bracket. Here's the group stage schedule for the Team USA men's squad:
|Date
|Matchup
|Competition
|Time
|TV network
|July 28
|Team USA vs. Serbia
|2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage
|11:15 a.m. ET
|NBC
|July 31
|Team USA vs. South Sudan
|2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage
|2:45 p.m. ET
|USA
|Aug. 3
|Team USA vs. Puerto Rico
|2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage
|11:15 a.m. ET
|NBC
2024 Olympics men's basketball groups
The 12 nations competing in Paris are now officially set after qualifying tournaments wrapped up in early July. At the Olympics, there will be three groups with four teams apiece -- each team plays every team in their respective group.
Here are the men's basketball groups for the 2024 Olympics:
GROUP A
- Australia
- Canada
- Greece
- Spain
GROUP B
- France
- Germany
- Japan
- Brazil
GROUP C
- United States
- Serbia
- South Sudan
- Puerto Rico
2024 Team USA men's basketball roster for Olympics
Team USA has assembled a stacked roster filled with veteran stars and young phenoms. The group of 12 includes six NBA champions, four NBA MVPs and 12 NBA All-Stars. Here's the full roster (listed alphabetically):
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
List of NBA players in 2024 Olympics
Outside of Team USA, there will be 39 other active NBA players suiting up for their home country in Paris. Here's a team-by-team look:
Australia
- Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
- Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
- Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
- Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
- Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jock Landale, Houston Rockets
- Patty Mills, Miami Heat
- Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
Canada
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves
- RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors
- Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets
- Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings
- Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
- Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
- Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors
- Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks
France
- Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers
- Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
- Evan Fournier, free agent
- Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Germany
- Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn Nets
- Daniel Theis, New Orleans Pelicans
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
- Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Japan
- Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers
Serbia
- Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat
- Vasilije Micić, Charlotte Hornets
South Sudan
- Bol Bol, Phoenix Suns
- JT Thor, Charlotte Hornets
Brazil
- Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors
Greece
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Spain
- Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies
- Usman Garuba, free agent
Puerto Rico
- Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
Who is the coach for Team USA men's basketball 2024?
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will serve as the leader for the 2024 American squad.
His assistants will include Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.
Those four coaches served in the same roles for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup, where the Americans came home in fourth place.