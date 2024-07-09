Trending
There's no other way to put it: Team USA dominates Olympic men's basketball.

The American men have won four straight gold medals dating back to 2008, and have a record of 16 overall golds since the sport debuted in 1936.

But things could be a bit more difficult in 2024 as the rest of the world continues developing legitimate star players. Former NBA MVPs Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) will battle for glory in Paris this summer, as well as young stars Victor Wembanyama (France) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada).

Team USA is still loaded with NBA talent, but the margin for error is slimmer than it has been in arguably decades. The Stars and Stripes will be led by a veteran roster of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, among others.

Here's all the info for Team USA men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

How to watch Team USA men's basketball at 2024 Olympics

Group stage games for Team USA basketball will air live on NBC or USA Network. All three contests will be available to stream live on Peacock.

Team USA men's basketball schedule for 2024 Olympics

The Americans will play five exhibition games before heading to France to begin group play. There are three group stage games scheduled, followed by the knockout round where eight teams advance to a single-elimination bracket. Here's the group stage schedule for the Team USA men's squad:

DateMatchupCompetitionTimeTV network
July 28Team USA vs. Serbia2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage11:15 a.m. ETNBC
July 31Team USA vs. South Sudan2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage2:45 p.m. ETUSA
Aug. 3Team USA vs. Puerto Rico2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage11:15 a.m. ETNBC

2024 Olympics men's basketball groups

The 12 nations competing in Paris are now officially set after qualifying tournaments wrapped up in early July. At the Olympics, there will be three groups with four teams apiece -- each team plays every team in their respective group.

Here are the men's basketball groups for the 2024 Olympics:

GROUP A

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Greece
  • Spain

GROUP B

  • France
  • Germany
  • Japan
  • Brazil

GROUP C

  • United States
  • Serbia
  • South Sudan
  • Puerto Rico

2024 Team USA men's basketball roster for Olympics

Team USA has assembled a stacked roster filled with veteran stars and young phenoms. The group of 12 includes six NBA champions, four NBA MVPs and 12 NBA All-Stars. Here's the full roster (listed alphabetically):

Our expert panel discusses the excitement to see the legends of the NBA combine with young stars at the Paris Olympics for Team USA.

List of NBA players in 2024 Olympics

Outside of Team USA, there will be 39 other active NBA players suiting up for their home country in Paris. Here's a team-by-team look:

Australia

  • Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
  • Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
  • Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
  • Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
  • Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Jock Landale, Houston Rockets
  • Patty Mills, Miami Heat
  • Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers

Canada

  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors
  • Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets
  • Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings
  • Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
  • Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
  • Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors
  • Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

France

  • Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
  • Evan Fournier, free agent
  • Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Germany

  • Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn Nets
  • Daniel Theis, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
  • Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Japan

  • Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Serbia

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
  • Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat
  • Vasilije Micić, Charlotte Hornets

South Sudan

  • Bol Bol, Phoenix Suns
  • JT Thor, Charlotte Hornets

Brazil

  • Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors

Greece

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Spain

  • Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies
  • Usman Garuba, free agent

Puerto Rico

  • Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

Who is the coach for Team USA men's basketball 2024?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will serve as the leader for the 2024 American squad.

His assistants will include Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

Those four coaches served in the same roles for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup, where the Americans came home in fourth place.

