There's no other way to put it: Team USA dominates Olympic men's basketball.

The American men have won four straight gold medals dating back to 2008, and have a record of 16 overall golds since the sport debuted in 1936.

But things could be a bit more difficult in 2024 as the rest of the world continues developing legitimate star players. Former NBA MVPs Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) will battle for glory in Paris this summer, as well as young stars Victor Wembanyama (France) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada).

Team USA is still loaded with NBA talent, but the margin for error is slimmer than it has been in arguably decades. The Stars and Stripes will be led by a veteran roster of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, among others.

Here's all the info for Team USA men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

How to watch Team USA men's basketball at 2024 Olympics

Group stage games for Team USA basketball will air live on NBC or USA Network. All three contests will be available to stream live on Peacock.

Team USA men's basketball schedule for 2024 Olympics

The Americans will play five exhibition games before heading to France to begin group play. There are three group stage games scheduled, followed by the knockout round where eight teams advance to a single-elimination bracket. Here's the group stage schedule for the Team USA men's squad:

Date Matchup Competition Time TV network July 28 Team USA vs. Serbia 2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage 11:15 a.m. ET NBC July 31 Team USA vs. South Sudan 2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage 2:45 p.m. ET USA Aug. 3 Team USA vs. Puerto Rico 2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage 11:15 a.m. ET NBC

2024 Olympics men's basketball groups

The 12 nations competing in Paris are now officially set after qualifying tournaments wrapped up in early July. At the Olympics, there will be three groups with four teams apiece -- each team plays every team in their respective group.

Here are the men's basketball groups for the 2024 Olympics:

GROUP A

Australia

Canada

Greece

Spain

GROUP B

France

Germany

Japan

Brazil

GROUP C

United States

Serbia

South Sudan

Puerto Rico

2024 Team USA men's basketball roster for Olympics

Team USA has assembled a stacked roster filled with veteran stars and young phenoms. The group of 12 includes six NBA champions, four NBA MVPs and 12 NBA All-Stars. Here's the full roster (listed alphabetically):

Our expert panel discusses the excitement to see the legends of the NBA combine with young stars at the Paris Olympics for Team USA.

List of NBA players in 2024 Olympics

Outside of Team USA, there will be 39 other active NBA players suiting up for their home country in Paris. Here's a team-by-team look:

Australia

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets

Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jock Landale, Houston Rockets

Patty Mills, Miami Heat

Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers

Canada

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves

RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets

Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

France

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Evan Fournier, free agent

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Germany

Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn Nets

Daniel Theis, New Orleans Pelicans

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Japan

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Serbia

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat

Vasilije Micić, Charlotte Hornets

South Sudan

Bol Bol, Phoenix Suns

JT Thor, Charlotte Hornets

Brazil

Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors

Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Spain

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies

Usman Garuba, free agent

Puerto Rico

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

Who is the coach for Team USA men's basketball 2024?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will serve as the leader for the 2024 American squad.

His assistants will include Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

Those four coaches served in the same roles for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup, where the Americans came home in fourth place.