The Olympic torch is on the move.

With just two days to go until the Opening Ceremony, the torch is making its way through Paris.

On Tuesday, the torch made its way through the region of Yvelines -- where 175 people participated in the latest relay. Japanese judoka Shohei Ono and French sprinter Bruno Marie-Rose were among the notable participants before Salma Hayek stole the show.

The actress and producer warmed up to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" before fulfilling the duty of carrying the torch through the iconic Château de Versailles, the palace that has served as the main residence for three kings of France. The venue will also host the Olympic equestrian events in its gardens.

Next up, the torch is headed to Hauts-de-Seine and then Sceaux, Clamart and Rueil-Malmaison before arriving in the celebration venue in Nanterre. From there, Snoop Dogg will be among the final torchbearers at the Opening Ceremony.

The 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony is set for Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. local time in Paris, which is 1:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. PT.