3 observations after bench steps up, Sixers beat Kings for 4th consecutive win 

Eight days after allowing 144 points in a seventh consecutive loss, the Sixers have a four-game winning streak.

They picked up another victory Wednesday night in Philadelphia, beating the Kings by a 117-104 margin.

Tyrese Maxey had 30 points and eight assists for the 19-27 Sixers.

The 24-23 Kings got 21 points and eight assists from Malik Monk. Domantas Sabonis tallied a 13-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan each added 19 points.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) and Paul George (left pinkie finger extensor injury) remained among the six Sixers out. Both took jumpers before Wednesday’s game on the Wells Fargo Center floor.

The Sixers will host the Nuggets on Friday night. Here are observations on their win over the Kings:

Battling the reality of back-to-back

Sacramento jumped out to an 11-3 lead with four layups and a Monk long-range jumper. The Sixers looked as you’d expect for a shorthanded team on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Kings began the night blitzing Maxey in pick-and-rolls. After his 15-point first quarter the night prior against the Lakers, Maxey posted seven points in Wednesday’s opening period.

The results weren’t sparkling, but Maxey’s approach was sensible. He had three assists and no turnovers in the first quarter, attacked when he saw the defense on its heels, and quickly gave the ball up when the Kings forced him to. The scoring's stood out, but Maxey's also been sharp and poised in responding to whatever defenses throw at him during his strong run in January.

In the first quarter, Maxey was outshined a bit by a fellow former Kentucky guard. Monk scored 12 points in the first on 5-for-7 shooting and certainly did not make life easy for the Sixers’ transition defense.

Great night for Sixers' bench

Guerschon Yabusele struggled with foul trouble throughout a scoreless first half, which meant more minutes than usual for rookie Adem Bona. And, with Bona at three fouls, Pete Nance played the final 54 seconds of the second quarter.

The Sixers’ cast of role players did their jobs very well vs. Sacramento. Kyle Lowry had a nice stint during a Sixers run to close the first quarter. His five first-period points included his first made three since Jan. 4.

Eric Gordon (14 points on 5-for-8 shooting) put the Sixers up 33-32 early in the second quarter with one of his characteristically deep threes. The 36-year-old’s level of play has dramatically improved the last three weeks. He’s shot 34 for 64 (53.1 percent) from three-point territory over his past 12 games.

Ricky Council IV (13 points, 3 for 6 from the floor) again had plenty of bright moments, too. He drained a three in the second quarter and then played good on-ball defense against DeRozan, leading to a fast break that finished with a Maxey-to-Justin Edwards alley-oop.

Everyone knows Maxey has to be the team’s go-to guy when Embiid and George are out, but the Sixers still need a lot more than him playing like an All-Star. In terms of understanding and performing their roles, it’s been a positive stretch for the current version of the Sixers’ supporting cast. The team had a 40-15 advantage in bench scoring Wednesday.

Sixers shake off slow start to 2nd half

A fadeaway, buzzer-beating Maxey jumper sent the Sixers into halftime with a 60-56 edge.

They allowed to Kings to regain the lead early in the third quarter and fell behind by as many as 12 points. The Sixers’ offense against the Kings’ zone was not especially effective — a few short jumpers, a few hesitant possessions — and Sacramento had consistent success before the Sixers could set up their half-court defense.

Late in the third, the Sixers summoned a serious rally.

Reggie Jackson scored several timely buckets, Yabusele sunk a corner three and Council threw down a stylish dunk. He also hit two free throws following a DeRozan flagrant foul. Jackson then drilled a three to give the Sixers an 89-87 lead.

The Sixers grew their advantage to nine points with Maxey resting to open the fourth quarter. In fact, Kelly Oubre Jr. was their only starter on the floor. His driving layup prompted Kings interim head coach Doug Christie to call timeout. Soon after Maxey checked back in, an Oubre triple stretched Sacramento's deficit to double digits.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse decided to use both Lowry and Council in his closing lineup. The Sixers sealed victory in smooth fashion and the home fans enjoyed a Lowry three in the final minute. They'll be back at it Friday going for five in a row.