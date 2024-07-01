Report: Melton plans to go West, sign with Warriors on 1-year deal

De’Anthony Melton’s Sixers stint is done after two seasons.

The North Hollywood, California native has agreed to move to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $12.8 million contract, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

When healthy, Melton often boosted the Sixers with sharp defensive instincts, outside shooting, and high-level rebounding for his position. The 26-year-old became a key piece for the Sixers after arriving from Memphis two years ago in a draft-night trade. Melton started 58 games in the 2022-23 season and notched 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

However, he played through a back issue for much of that year and his 2023-24 campaign was derailed by a recurring lumbar spine injury. Melton played just 38 regular-season games and seven total playoff minutes.

He said at his exit interview that he would not require offseason surgery.

“We have talked about that, but no,” he told reporters. “No surgery, which is real good. I think where I’m at now is just rest and recover, but at the same time, strengthening the other stuff to where this doesn’t come back in any type of fashion.”

Melton formed a light-hearted, banter-heavy friendship in Philadelphia with teammate Tyrese Maxey.

The All-Star guard admired Melton's efforts to rehab and return to playoff action last season.

“I think Melt is always an impactful player when he’s out there,” Maxey said. “It’s been a journey for him, honestly, but one thing I can say as a co-worker and as a friend is that he’s really worked.

“There’s never been a moment that he’s been down. He’s worked every single day to try to come back. He hasn’t given up. And as a teammate, all you can do is appreciate something like that.”

