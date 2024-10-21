Embiid doing quite a bit behind the scenes as Sixers-Bucks opener nears 

CAMDEN, N.J. — As the clock ticks toward the 2024-25 Sixers’ season opener, it seems fair to say Joel Embiid looks like himself.

Following the Sixers’ practice Monday, Embiid did extensive, sweat-heavy work. During a half-court 3-on-3 session with members of the Sixers’ coaching staff, he drilled mid-range jumpers, threw down a dunk, and let loose on his DX crotch chop celebration after an and-one layup.

As for practice itself, Embiid was a partial participant. So was rookie guard Jared McCain, who suffered a pulmonary contusion last Wednesday.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that holding Embiid out of practice scrimmages is part of the team’s careful, playoff-focused plan that falls under the umbrella of “left knee management.” Embiid didn’t play in the Sixers’ six-game preseason. Game 1 of 82 in the regular season is Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center against the Bucks.

“I would say he's going to be very limited in that stuff as the kind of new normal,” Nurse said. “I think that he's moving pretty good. He's getting a lot of work in. He's out there in 60, 70 percent of team practice until we get to the real physical stuff. And that's going to come pretty soon, right?

“I think, again, we're just trying to make sure we're not overdoing it here with him this early in the year."

Paul George (left knee bone bruise) is set to be re-evaluated Tuesday. He joined Embiid after practice to shoot jumpers and run through two-man drills under the guidance of Sixers assistant coach Rico Hines.

Joel Embiid and Paul George putting up jumpers together.



Nick Nurse said Embiid and Jared McCain were partial participants in practice. Tyrese Maxey was a full participant and George (left knee bone bruise) is set to be re-evaluated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6aZEzN7EnY — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 21, 2024

Nurse held off on saying anything definitive about George, Embiid and McCain's statuses for opening night.

“I do know, just personally talking to them, they all feel good,” Nurse said. “But until I see them a little bit more on the court, I can't really decide that until after tomorrow's practice."

Rico Hines running Joel Embiid and Paul George through two-man drills: pic.twitter.com/XVZp847xWF — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 21, 2024

On the Milwaukee side, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to be out Wednesday following offseason ankle surgeries, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

Though Tyrese Maxey had an injury pop up in the Sixers’ preseason finale, that is not among the team’s uncertainties. Asked Monday about his right thumb contusion, he gave a literal thumbs up. Maxey fully participated in practice.

“We have to go out there and be us first,” he said of his message leading into the Bucks game. “And once you do that, then you have to adapt to what the other team is doing. So I’m just ready to go out there and compete in a real basketball game. Get the sour taste out of our mouth from the New York (playoff) series and actually get a chance to start all over again.

“It’s funny, we’re about to play against (Bucks coach Doc Rivers). … Coach Doc used to always say at the beginning of the year that we put our all into it, and one team comes out victorious and the rest of us get our hearts broken. I’m ready to go out there and just put it all on the line.”