NBA All-Star voting: Maxey with most votes among Sixers in 1st returns 

Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey all made their respective top-10s in the first NBA All-Star fan voting returns of 2025. Unsurprisingly, none of the three are high on those lists.

The Sixers sit at 13-18 and their stars haven’t played together much at all. According to NBA.com, the trio has shared the floor for 152 minutes.

Maxey is seventh for Eastern Conference guards in the returns released Thursday and has the most votes among the Sixers with 246,648. Embiid is eighth for East frontcourt players, George ninth.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



Next fan update: 1/9. pic.twitter.com/OoIIa3S3fn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 2, 2025

Starters will be chosen by the votes of fans (weighted at 50 percent), fellow players (25 percent) and a panel of media members (25 percent). NBA head coaches will select the seven reserves from each conference.

The league will reveal starters on Jan. 23 and reserves on Jan. 30. This year’s All-Star Game is set for Feb. 16 in San Francisco.

Embiid, who’s made seven consecutive All-Star Games, has only played 11 times this season. He’s had left knee troubles, a suspension for shoving a columnist in the locker room, and a sinus fracture that’s led him to wear a protective mask. After scoring a season-high 37 points in his last outing against the Trail Blazers, Embiid’s averages are at 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Maxey got his first All-Star nod last season. Though he struggled with his shooting early in the year, Maxey’s posted 25.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while making major improvement defensively. He’s averaged 2.1 steals — more than twice his previous career best — and has zero games without a steal.

Like Embiid, George was sidelined by a left knee injury to start the season. The nine-time All-Star has been well below his best as a scorer, recording 16.1 points per game on a 52.5 true shooting percentage. George’s lowest true shooting percentage for a full season is 53.1 back in the 2012-13 campaign.