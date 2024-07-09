Paul Reed claimed off waivers, now teammates with Tobias Harris again

Paul Reed’s back in NBA business.

The Pistons announced Tuesday that they’ve claimed the 25-year-old big man off waivers.

The Sixers officially waived Reed three days prior. Waiver claims aren’t common in the NBA, but the Pistons were able to add Reed because they still have cap space. Reed’s contract is non-guaranteed for the next two years and has an approximately $7.7 million salary for the 2024-25 season.

Drafted with the 58th overall pick in 2020, Reed spent his first four NBA seasons as a Sixer and established himself largely through outstanding effort and rebounding. He was the one Sixer to play all 82 of the team's games last year.

Reed is now teammates again with Tobias Harris, who signed a two-year, $52 million deal in free agency.

Harris is one of the few veterans on a rebuilding Pistons team. Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey and rookie Ron Holland are all 22 years old or younger. In the frontcourt, Jalen Duren is 20 and Isaiah Stewart is 23.

Detroit’s new head coach is J.B. Bickerstaff, who saw Reed total 21 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks last season across two tight Joel Embiid-less Sixers wins over the Cavs.

