Sixers announce their (nearly) complete 2024 preseason schedule 

The Sixers on Tuesday released their complete 2024 preseason schedule.

Nearly complete, to be precise.

The team’s preseason opener will be a home game on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m., but that night’s opponent is still to be announced.

The full details for the Sixers’ other five preseason games are below:

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. ET at Timberwolves (at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa)

Oct. 12, 8 p.m. ET at Celtics

Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET at Hawks

Oct. 16, 7 pm. ET vs. Nets

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. ET at Magic

The Oct. 11 matchup against Minnesota will be a homecoming game for the Sixers’ head coach. Nick Nurse was born in Carroll, Iowa, played college basketball at Northern Iowa and had several coaching stints in Iowa, including as the first head coach of the Des Moines-based Iowa Energy.

The Sixers will hold media day on Sept. 30 and then travel to the Bahamas for training camp from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5.

They’ll begin their regular season by hosting the Bucks on Oct. 23.