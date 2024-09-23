Sixers to open their preseason by hosting New Zealand Breakers 

There’s no more mystery about the Sixers’ preseason opener.

The National Basketball League’s New Zealand Breakers announced that they’ll face the Sixers as part of their NBA tour. The game is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.

The Breakers’ roster includes Jonah Bolden, who appeared in 48 regular-season games for the Sixers from 2018 to 2020. Bolden played in the Sixers’ last game against a non-NBA opponent, which was an Oct. 8, 2019 blowout win over the Guangzhou Loong Lions.

Breakers center Freddie Gillespie had a 20-game stint with the Raptors and current Sixers head coach Nick Nurse in 2021.

Nurse will run Sixers training camp in the Bahamas this year from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5.

Below is the rest of his team’s preseason schedule leading into an Oct. 23 regular-season opener vs. the Bucks: