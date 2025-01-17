Will there be snow for the Eagles-Rams playoff game Sunday? Here's what we know

Going to the Linc to cheer on the birds or just down the street for a watch party for this Sunday's game, you might need to bundle up because snow may be in the forecast.

Sunday’s forecast is tricky, as a system offshore might swing close enough to bring light snow in the afternoon, possibly impacting the Philadelphia Eagles divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

There’s also still a chance it stays offshore entirely.

As of Friday, one model shows around four inches of snow falling in the Pennsylvania suburbs late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon right before the ]game, two to three inches of snow in the Philadelphia area and one to two inches in South Jersey and Delaware.

This could change, though, so stay tuned as we gather more data from the different models.

