‘He's here': Eagles surprise New Orleans attack victim with Super Bowl tickets

One Eagles fan is returning to New Orleans just one month after he nearly lost his life to cheer on the Birds.

The team invited Ryan Quigley for a tour of the NovaCare Complex when Brandon Graham surprised him with tickets to the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

BG told Quigley that he understood if he wasn't ready to return to the city, but Quigley explained that he promised Bech they would go to the Super Bowl if their Birds made it all the way.

"We went to every home game last year," Quigley told BG. "I would love nothing more than to still take him."

Quigley was injured and lost his best friend in the New Orleans truck attack on Jan. 1, 2025.

Quigley, who grew up in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, attended Lansdale Catholic High School, played football at Princeton University, and is a lifelong Eagles fan.

He and his best friend Martin "Tiger" Bech – who he played football with at Princeton – were both on Bourbon Street in New Orleans back on Jan. 1, 2025, when a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd and engaged in a shootout with police before being shot and killed.

Fifteen people – including Bech – were killed in the attack while dozens of others – including Quigley – were injured.

Quigley and his family were invited to meet with the Eagles players before their divisional round showdown against the Los Angeles Rams back on Jan. 19

"He's here," Quigley said and explained that Tiger will be with him in spirit at the Super Bowl.