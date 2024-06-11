15 Eagles who helped themselves with a good showing this spring

The Eagles finished up their mandatory minicamp last week and won’t be together again until late July for training camp.

Over the last three weeks, reporters saw two OTA practices and three straight days in the mandatory minicamp. While these practices are basically just a passing camp, there’s plenty to observe.

While any observations from these practices should be taken with a grain of salt, here are 15 players who helped themselves a bit this spring:

WR Parris Campbell: We’ll see if the Eagles keep this receiver group as is or if they add another player. If this is the group, then Campbell has the best shot to become the WR3 in this offense behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Campbell was clearly the receiver getting the third-most first-team reps and he looked the part. Of course, the real concern with Campbell is his ability to stay healthy and he can’t answer those questions in shorts in June.

WR John Ross: For a guy who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021, Ross looked pretty good this spring. He still has some wheels and while I’m still skeptical he’ll be able to contribute or even make the team in 2024, he’s on my radar as someone I want to watch in training camp.

WR Johnny Wilson: The sixth-round rookie stands out for obvious reasons. At 6-6, 228 pounds, Wilson just moves differently from most receivers but that wasn’t a bad thing this spring. His one catch over Isaiah Rodgers down the left sideline in minicamp is exactly the type of play you want to see him make. He used his frame and plucked the ball right off the head of Rodgers.

RB Will Shipley: I honestly thought the first few practices from Shipley were a bit rough but he finished strong, showing his ability to catch the backfield and then showing his burst after the catch. The rookie be on the team in 2024 but it’s about how much of a role he can earn.

TE E.J. Jenkins: Jenkins was a UDFA out of Georgia Tech last season and joined the Eagles’ practice squad in November. After some time with the Raiders during last season, Jenkins returned on a futures deal. He made some impressive catches this spring. He faces an uphill battle to make the roster but he turned some heads in shorts.

TE Grant Calcaterra: I chuckled when Nick Sirianni was asked about the WR3 position and started talking about other personnel packages, naming Calcaterra first. But in the minicamp, Calcaterra caught a ton of passes. Without Jack Stoll on the roster, maybe Calcaterra is ready to take the TE2 role. Of course, he’ll need to prove he can improve as a blocker for that to happen.

OL Mekhi Becton: Early in his career, Becton earned a reputation as being a one-position player — a left tackle only. In these spring practices, we saw the big former first-round pick at right tackle and left guard. It seems like he’s being viewed as the sixth-man on this offensive line and it seems like a safe bet that he’ll end up playing snaps for the Eagles this season.

OL Tyler Steen: Steen is the frontrunner for the right guard spot and he took every first-team rep during the spring. Perhaps someone like Becton, Matt Hennessy, Max Scharping or even Trevor Keegan can push Steen for this gig. But if Steen simply keeps performing the way he has, it’ll be his job.

LB Zack Baun: I really thought Baun was going to end up being a situational pass rusher for the Eagles and maybe he will be. But Vic Fangio had him out there as a first-team off-ball linebacker and Baun didn’t look out of place. He has a history playing both spots so it’s not crazy. I have to think eventually Nakobe Dean will get a real chance to win this job but Baun is in the mix.

LB Devin White: There’s no question that White is the Eagles’ top linebacker this season. Those other guys are fighting for the next spot at the position. White’s athleticism showed up this spring and one rep downfield in coverage on Saquon Barkley really stood out.

CB Kelee Ringo: The second-year CB was arguably the best player from the five practices open to reporters. He got plenty of first-team reps and continued his progress from late in his rookie season. If first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell isn’t ready to start early in his rookie season, Ringo is a solid option. Ringo made some impressive plays on the ball this spring.

CB Isaiah Rodgers: Rodgers waited a long time to get back on a football field after he was suspended for the entire 2023 season. He showed no signs of rust, getting first-team reps and making the most of them. It seemed like he made a play every day we were out there.

CB Quinyon Mitchell: By now you’re noticing a trend. Because the story of the spring was about the cornerback position. Mitchell didn’t make as many splash plays as Ringo or Rodgers but he held his own, even against players like Brown and Smith. And just the fact that he’s been getting some of those first-team reps this spring is notable. If the No. 22 overall pick shows he’s ready in training camp, he could be a starter.

DB Cooper DeJean: The second-round pick played three different positions this spring: Outside corner, nickel corner and dime linebacker. He’s either going to win the starting nickel job or he’s going to be the next defensive back on the field in the dime package. It seems like the No. 40 pick is on his way to carving out a role on defense. (He also looks smooth as a return man.)

DB Avonte Maddox: Don’t count out Maddox just yet when you’re figuring out what this secondary looks like in 2024. He played some nickel corner and safety this spring, which only makes him more valuable when the Eagles are finalizing their 53-man roster. I have always liked the idea of Maddox playing safety and I still do.

