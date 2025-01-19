Live updates: Possible Snow Bowl? Rams come to Philly for divisional round vs. Eagles

What to Know The Eagles host the Rams 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the divisional round. The winner will face the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

The last time these two teams met, Saquon Barkley had the game of his life. Here are some key matchups to watch.

With Nakobe Dean out for the postseason, the Eagles will be relying on Jeremiah Trotter Jr. against the Rams and the rookie says he's ready.

The weather has a chance to play a huge factor in today's matchup. Here's the most recent report.

NBC Sports Philadelphia has a full slate of Eagles coverage:

•Birds Huddle Gameday on NBCSP (1:30 p.m.)

•Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP (2 p.m.)

•Eagles vs. Rams on NBC10 (3 p.m.)

•Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP+ (Immediately after game goes final)

Follow along for live updates of the Week 12 rematch as the Eagles host the Rams in the divisional round.