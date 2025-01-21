Roob's Eagles Stats: A wild Dallas Goedert streak and lots of crazy sack numbers

Even without any Saquon Barkley stats, this is still a jam-packed edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats.

That leaves plenty of room for some crazy Dallas Goedert numbers, a few insane Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith trends and a Jake Elliott stat that might be the strangest one we’ve ever come up with.

This team is a stat machine and we’ve got you covered.

1. The Eagles ran 34 times for 285 yards against the Rams Sunday for an 8.4 average. That’s the highest rushing average in a postseason game in 61 years (minimum 30 carries). In 1963, the Chargers averaged 9.9 yards per carry (32-for-318) in a 51-10 win over the Patriots at Balboa Stadium in San Diego. Although the Chargers were in the AFL before the merger, the NFL absorbed all AFL records into the NFL record book when the leagues did merge. The Eagles’ 285 yards are 9th-most in NFL playoff history, and the 8.4 yards per carry is actually 2nd-highest in Eagles history for a regular-season or postseason game. In 2013, they averaged 9.8 yards on 27 carries in a 26-16 loss to the Chiefs at the Linc thanks mainly to LeSean McCoy (20-for-158) and Michael Vick (4-for-99).

2. With five sacks Sunday – two by Jalen Carter, one each by Nolan Smith, Moro Ojomo and Jalyx Hunt – the Eagles tied the franchise record for most sacks in a postseason game. They had five in the conference semifinal win over the Giants two years ago – 1 ½ each by Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat and one apiece by Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. Ojomo, Carter and Hunt are 23 and Smith turned 24 on Saturday, and the Eagles became only the second team in history to get sacks from four different players 23 or younger during a single postseason (even though Smith is 24, he was 23 when he had two sacks against the Packers). The 2018 Chargers are the only other team to get sacks from four players 23 or younger in the same postseason: Joey Bosa, Justin Jones, Uchenna Nwosu, Isaac Rochell).

3. Nolan Smith’s sack of Matt Stafford increased his 2024 postseason total to three, just half a sack below Haason Reddick’s franchise record for most sacks in a single postseason. Reddick had 3 ½ in 2022. Derrick Burgess also had three back in the 2004 postseason. Smith also increased his career postseason total to 3 ½, which is tied with Reddick for 5th-most in Eagles history behind only Brandon Graham (5 ½), Burgess (4.0), Hugh Douglas (4.0) and Reggie White (4.0). Jalen Carter’s 2.0 sacks are one behind Darwin Walker for most by an Eagles interior lineman. Walker had 3.0 in 12 games from 2001 through 2006. Carter has 2.0 in two games. This is only the second postseason where the Eagles have had multiple players with multiple sacks. In 2004, Burgess and Jevon Kearse each had 2.0. Ojomo is the first Eagle to record his first career sack in the playoffs since cornerback Keenan Clayton sacked Aaron Rodgers in the Eagles’ 2010 loss to the Packers.

4A. Dallas Goedert increased his streak of postseason games with at least four receptions to eight straight, which is the 7th-longest streak in NFL history and 2nd-longest by a tight end, behind Travis Kelce’s streak, which he increased to 15 straight in the Chiefs’ win over the Texans Saturday. The only other longer streaks belong to Julian Edelman (13 games), Wes Welker (12), Tyreek Hill (10), Julio Jones (10) and Jerry Rice (10).

4B. With four more catches Sunday, Goedert increased his franchise-record total to 43 postseason receptions, which curiously ties him for 11th-most in NFL history among tight ends with former teammate Zach Ertz, who comes to the Linc Sunday with the Commanders. Jason Witten is two catches ahead of them in 10th place. Ertz and Goedert are tied for second among active tight ends, behind only Travis Kelce, who has 172.

5. DeVonta Smith only had 21 yards Sunday but they moved him past Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael for most receiving yards in Eagles postseason history. Carmichael had 465 yards in seven postseason games from 1978 through 1981. Smith now has 481. Smith’s 481 yards are 15th-most among players in their first four seasons but only 58 yards out of the top 10.

6. It wasn’t Jalen Hurts’ best game, but he did throw 20 more passes without an interception, extending his streak to 178 consecutive postseason passes without an INT. That’s tied for 3rd-longest streak ever behind Drew Brees’ streak of 215 consecutive passes from 2006 through 2011 and Hurts’ former teammate Joe Flacco’s streak of 195 straight from 2011 through 2014. Patrick Mahomes had a 178-pass streak from 2021 through 2023. Going back to the first Cowboys game, Hurts has thrown 180 consecutive passes without an interception. And going back to the second quarter of Week 3 in New Orleans, he’s thrown one INT in his last 333 pass attempts. In his career, he’s thrown an INT every 52.3 pass attempts, tied for 9th-best in NFL history (minimum 1,000 attempts). Hurts completed 75.0 percent of his passes Sunday, 3rd-highest in Eagles history behind two Nick Foles games – 78.8 percent vs. the Vikings in 2017 and 76.7 percent a week earlier vs. the Falcons.

7. Isaiah Rodgers’ 40-yard return of a Kyren Williams fumble forced by Jalen Carter is the longest fumble return in Eagles postseason history. The previous long was William Thomas’s 24-yard return of an Emmitt Smith fumble forced by Byron Evans in the Eagles’ 1992 loss to the Cowboys at Texas Stadium. And Kenny Gainwell’s 44-yard kick return was the Eagles’ longest in a playoff game since Quintin Demps had a 46-yarder against the Giants in 2008.

8A. When Jalen Hurts ran 44 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday, it was the 3rd-longest postseason run in Eagles history, behind Brian Westbrook’s 62-yarder against the Saints in 2006 and Westbrook’s 49-yarder against the Giants a week earlier. By the end of the game, it was 5th-longest in franchise history.

8B. The Eagles are the first team with three touchdown runs of at least 40 yards in a playoff game since the Cardinals had three against the Eagles in the 1947 NFL Championship Game at Comiskey Park in Chicago – two 70-yarders by Elmer Angsmanand a 44-yarder by Hall of Famer Charley Trippi. The Cardinals won that game 28-21 despite just three completed passes. The only other postseason game where a team had three TDs of at least 40 yards came in 1940, when Bill Osmanski had a 68-yarder, Harry Clarke a 44-yarder and Joe Maniaci a 42-yarder for the Bears in a 73-0 win over Washington at Griffith Stadium, the biggest blowout in NFL history.

9. With two more PAT misses, Jake Elliott is the least accurate kicker on PATs in NFL postseason history. And with three more field goal makes, he’s the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL postseason history. Elliott’s two PAT misses Sunday dropped him 83 percent in his career (25 for 30) and moved him below Roy Gerela of the Oilers and Steelers for the bottom spot on the all-time PAT list. Gerela was 37-for-43 from 1969 through 1978 for 86 percent. But Elliott is also now 22-for-22 on postseason field goal attempts, and the only kicker who’s attempted more field goals and is perfect is Robbie Gould, who was 29-for-29 kicking for the Bears, Giants and 49ers from 2005 through 2022. Elliott now has five career games where he’s attempted three or more field goals and made them all. Only Adam Vinatieri (7) and long-time Eagle David Akers (6) have more.

10. Jalen Hurts on Sunday became the first quarterback in NFL postseason history to throw 20 or fewer passes and get sacked seven or more times. The seven sacks are the most Hurts has ever been sacked in a game. The last Eagles QB sacked seven times was Carson Wentz in Washington on opening day 2020. The only time the Eagles allowed more sacks in a playoff game was the 2003 conference semifinal against the Packers at the Linc – the 4th-and-26 game. The Packers sacked McNabb eight times. The Eagles’ 65 net passing yards Sunday are 4th-fewest in NFL history by a winning team in the postseason behind the Rams’ 47 vs. the Cowboys in 1985, the Titans’ 55 vs. the Bills in 1999 and the Dolphins’ 60 vs. the Jets in 1982. Last time the Eagles won any game with 65 or fewer passing yards was in 2003, when they beat the Giants 14-10 despite just 47 passing yards. Donovan McNabb passed for 64 yards in that game and was sacked three times for 17 yards. The Eagles’ 63 sack yards Sunday are 7th-most in NFL postseason history.

