Surviving Camp with Jalyx Hunt, Part 4: Emerging through the grind

Over the next few weeks of Eagles training camp, we’ll be catching up weekly with third-round defensive end Jalyx Hunt from Houston Christian. We’ll be tracking his progress as the small school product acclimates to life in the NFL.

By all accounts, Jalyx Hunt had a very good training camp — on the football field.

On the ping pong table? Not so much.

“No, not at all,” Hunt said after the final training camp practice of 2024. “But I don’t like how they talk to me about how I’m not good at ping pong. So I’m definitely buying a paddle and I’m practicing.”

At least the rookie is showing some initiative.

Inside the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles have a players-only lounge with an entrance off their locker room. That’s where the ping pong table lives. It’s an excellent way to compete and bond off the field so you know Nick Sirianni loves it too

As Hunt wrapped up his rookie training camp, he remarked about how close-knit the team is and how much easier that made it for him to get through the grind of the summer. When asked about which younger players he has really connected with, Hunt first named cornerbacks Shon Stephens and Quinyon Mitchell.

But then he realized it’s everybody.

“I think that’s part of the reason why camp has gone how it’s gone,” Hunt said. “There’s not too much vet vs. everybody else treatment here. I mean, you have your duties as a rookie, but everybody looks out for one another and tries to include everyone in everything. In any given day you can be playing ping pong with Saquon (Barkley) or Devin (White) or Jalen (Hurts). It don’t matter.”

As a third-round pick, Hunt is obviously going to make the Eagles’ roster. But he truly did earn his spot this summer. Despite being a little raw, he flashed on defense and special teams throughout the last month.

Hunt actually missed the final day of training camp practice with an oblique injury but he said it’s just minor. He’s looking forward to the season but took a moment on Wednesday afternoon to reflect on the past few weeks.

“It’s been a grind like no other,” Hunt said. “It’s an everyday thing. Fall camp is nothing compared to this. I didn’t have a basis for what I was going to be doing but this is definitely a great experience. I think with the team we have this year and the amount of wisdom we have on the team and the type of character we have, it just made it so much better. I learned a lot. I am still learning. I’m just ready for the season.”

When asked about his favorite play from training camp, Hunt pondered the question and then came up with an answer — “Oh yeah!”

Hunt said his favorite play came in practice when he stopped a tight end screen. It was his favorite because Hurts threw the same screen Hunt’s way in back-to-back series early in camp. Hunt said Hurts likes to pick on rookies, especially him. But the next time QB1 tried the screen, Hunt took it away.

Hunt said he didn’t get any kind of acknowledgement or nod from Hurts. The quarterback just checked down somewhere else.

“But I knew in my heart,” he said.

Throughout camp, Hunt also showed excitement whenever his teammates made a big play. One stands out in particular. After Parry Nickerson’s 95-yard pick-6 off Tanner McKee on Day 14, the entire defensive sideline followed him into the end zone to celebrate.

Along with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Hunt was front and center. He had a water bottle in his hand and he was spraying Nickerson in celebration.

“Parry is my guy. That’s my dog,” Hunt said. “He’s one of those people that’s sneaky. He’s not a huge name or anything like that. But if you play football, you respect Parry, just how he flies around, how he breaks up passes, where he is, his body position. That’s somebody I’ve gotten real cool with as I’ve been here. So to see him do that, it was clean pick, break and everything. Had to celebrate with him.”

Sometimes you hear a rookie say there’s a moment or a play where they know they belong in the NFL. Hunt said he entered the league feeling confident. But what the last few weeks did was confirm his belief that he belonged.

He also got plenty of help along the way.

One of the biggest influences for Hunt this summer was Brandon Graham, who just wrapped up his 15th and final training camp.

“Listening to BG. BG, you know, he’s a skeleton at this point. He’s old,” Hunt said before cracking up. “But, nah, seriously, BG talked to me about how important it is to take care of your body and what you need to do, the type of routine you need to have. I started building my routine with the trainers and the strength staff. I’m starting to get into a good little role now to take care of my body.”

Every player should aspire to have a career like Graham.

Hunt hopes he’s just getting started.

Goal for rookie season: “I would like to play consistently every play. I want my first play to look like my last play of the game. I want my first play of the season to look like my last play of the season.”

