As Kolosov makes preseason debut, Flyers ready to see ‘very athletic' goalie

VOORHEES, N.J. — Flyers players haven't seen much of Alexei Kolosov.

But they'll get a look at him Monday when the team visits the Islanders for its fifth preseason game (7 p.m. ET). The 22-year-old goalie prospect will come on in relief at some point after Ivan Fedotov starts. The game can be live streamed here at the Islanders' official website.

Related to a saga stemming back to May, Kolosov wasn't in rookie camp and missed a week-plus of main camp. But after deciding to report, the 2021 third-round pick from Belarus took the ice last Friday and is now set for his first game action in a Flyers jersey.

"I am very honored to be part of the Flyers organization and am happy to be here at training camp," Kolosov said Monday through Flyers public relations. "I look forward to the opportunity to play alongside my teammates and help the team win."

Last season, Kolosov played on loan in the KHL, Russia's top pro league, with his club Dinamo Minsk.

"I don't really know him at all, I've just seen some clips just from past games in Russia and stuff," Joel Farabee said after morning skate. "Obviously he's a pretty exciting prospect, I think it's great that we got him over here. If he gets in tonight, it would be great to see what he could do live. In terms of practice and stuff like that, I've seen probably just as much as you guys have. It'll be exciting if he gets in."

For different reasons, there's still uncertainty and some skepticism with how the Kolosov situation will play out. He's projected to open the season with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. After sending Eetu Makiniemi to the Phantoms on Sunday, the Flyers have four goalies left in camp: Fedotov, Kolosov, Samuel Ersson and Cal Petersen.

Kolosov joined Lehigh Valley last season at the start of April after playing 53 games, including the playoffs, with Dinamo Minsk. The Flyers thought a month-plus with the Phantoms would be an effective way to facilitate Kolosov's full-time transition to North America in 2024-25. But the plan clearly didn't go as hoped.

"He was with Lehigh a little bit when I was there last year at the end of the season, but I haven't seen him play that much, to be honest," Adam Ginning said. "But I've heard he's a good goalie and it'll be fun if he plays tonight to see what he has got."

What have been the reports from Flyers goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh?

"I don't have a lot of it, the things that I have heard are more secondhand talking a little bit to Kim," Flyers assistant coach Darryl Williams said. "But he's very athletic, he moves very well, tracks the puck very well, those kind of things."

Here is the Flyers' projected lineup Monday night:

Forwards

Olle Lycksell-Scott Laughton-Anthony Richard

Noah Cates-Ryan Poehling-Joel Farabee

Nicolas Deslauriers-Rodrigo Abols-Oscar Eklind

Rhett Gardner-Brendan Furry-Sawyer Boulton

Defensemen

Egor Zamula-Rasmus Ristolainen

Emil Andrae-Erik Johnson

Adam Ginning-Helge Grans

