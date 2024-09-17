Trending
Flyers release 2024 training camp roster and schedule

The team opens training camp Thursday

By Jordan Hall

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers will be skating, skating and, yes, skating on Thursday as 2024 training camp begins.

For a third straight year with the Flyers, John Tortorella will untangle his rope and kick off camp in grueling style.

"It's hard, I've been around the game a long time and I've never seen a hard test like that," AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley head Ian Laperriere said Tuesday. "And I had Mike Keenan as my first coach, so you would think that I did. But nothing like that."

Practices at Flyers Training Center are open to the public.

Here are the schedules for the Flyers' regular season and preseason.

Below is the Flyers' training camp roster and schedule. The club has 58 players in camp. Expectedly, goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov is not in camp. More on that here.

