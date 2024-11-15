Flyers pull off wild comeback punctuated by Michkov in overtime

Matvei Michkov capped off an improbable comeback Thursday night by the Flyers, who beat the Senators, 5-4, in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre.

From a highly difficult angle, Michkov delivered the OT winner in Ottawa, Ontario.

The Flyers erased a 4-2, third-period deficit with goals from Anthony Richard and Bobby Brink in just over a two-minute span. The rally started after the Senators scored a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes of the final stanza. At that point, the Flyers were being heavily outshot on the night and seemed destined for a regulation loss.

But Ivan Fedotov was terrific in net, giving the Flyers a chance and picking up his second straight win.

Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also found the back of the net. With the Flyers desperately needing an offensive jolt late in the second period, Noah Cates sprung Konecny for a breakaway goal to make it 2-2.

The Flyers (7-8-2) are on a four-game point streak and have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games after starting 1-5-1. They went to overtime for a fourth straight game but picked up their first win in the bonus period this season.

John Tortorella's club was without Sean Couturier (lower body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Cam York (upper body) and Jamie Drysdale (upper body). York practiced Wednesday and could be closing in on a return.

The Flyers really stole one. Prior to Thursday night, they had outshot their opponent in three consecutive games. Against Ottawa, the Flyers were outshot 28-7 after two periods and 37-19 for the game.

"We're not good enough to think we can take it easy, we're simply not even there as far as our lineup," Tortorella said Wednesday after practice. "We have to fight for everything we get."

The Flyers don't see the Senators (8-7-1) again until March for the second of three meetings.

• Fedotov has looked so much more settled in over his last two starts. After beating the Lightning, 2-1, in a shootout a week ago, the 6-foot-7 netminder stopped 33 of 37 shots against Ottawa.

He made a massive save with 22 seconds left in regulation and then denied three shots in OT.

Two of the goals he allowed were on Senators power plays. The Flyers hadn't given up a power play goal since Oct. 27.

Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark made just 14 saves on 19 shots.

• Michkov squeaked in his OT winner on a shot from almost below the goal line. He's a talented kid.

The prized rookie winger has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 15 games.

• Sanheim was a stud. Coming off back-to-back 30-minute games, the top-pair defenseman recorded two assists to go along with his goal, a plus-3 rating and two blocked shots in 28:21 minutes.

Konecny, Brink and Richard each had an assist to finish with multi-point games. Richard has made the most of his opportunity since being called up a little over a week ago with four points (two goals, two assists) in four games.

• Garnet Hathaway and Ryan Poehling had six blocked six shots apiece as the Flyers amassed 30.

• The Flyers open a five-game homestand Saturday when they welcome the Sabres (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

