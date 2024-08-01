Former Flyers GM Fletcher has new role in Metropolitan Division

Chuck Fletcher is back in the Flyers' division.

The club's former president of hockey operations and general manager was hired by the Devils on Thursday as a senior advisor to Tom Fitzgerald, New Jersey's GM.

In 2018-19, Fletcher briefly served the Devils as a senior advisor before being hired by the Flyers as their GM.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Fletcher was fired by the Flyers in March 2023, a week after a highly criticized trade deadline. In 2019-20, his first full season with the Flyers, he led the team to its first playoff series victory since 2012 and one win shy of the Eastern Conference Final. But over the following three seasons, the Flyers went 74-99-30 under Fletcher and are now in a four-year playoff drought.

The Flyers play the Devils four times this season, with three of the matchups coming in January.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube