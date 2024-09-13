How to watch Matvei Michkov's Flyers rookie game debut

VOORHEES, N.J. — Matvei Michkov will see his first game action with the Flyers in a rookie matchup Friday against the Rangers at PPL Center, the home of AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game can be live streamed here on the Flyers' official website. It can also be listened to on radio at the Phantoms365 app.

The game is the Flyers' first of two matchups against the Rangers' prospects in Allentown, Pennsylvania this weekend. Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere will be behind the bench for the Flyers.

The club opened rookie training camp Thursday as fans filled the team's practice facility to get their first look at Michkov. The 2023 first-round pick will be on an intriguing line Friday with Jett Luchanko and Elliot Desnoyers.

Here's how the Flyers will look against the Rangers:

Lineup

Forwards

Elliot Desnoyers-Jett Luchanko-Matvei Michkov

Santeri Sulku-J.R. Avon-Alexis Gendron

Josh Zakreski-Massimo Rizzo-Samu Tuomaala

Nick Capone-Jacob Goucher-Sawyer Boulton

Defensemen

Hunter McDonald-Oliver Bonk

Emil Andrae-Spencer Gill

Sam Sedley-Ethan Samson

Goalies

Carson Bjarnason

Sam Hillebrandt

Power play units

Matvei Michkov, Jett Luchanko, Santeri Sulku, Oliver Bonk, Emil Andrae

Massimo Rizzo, Samu Tuomaala, Alexis Gendron, Josh Zakreski, Ethan Samson

