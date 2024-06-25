Michkov officially released from KHL team, contract with Flyers likely next

The process of Matvei Michkov becoming a Flyer is almost complete.

A source confirmed Sunday that the 19-year-old prospect had been released by his KHL club SKA St. Petersburg, clearing the way for him to pursue his NHL dream in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Michkov's release became official.

The 2023 seventh overall draft pick originally had two more years left on his three-year commitment in Russia's top pro league. Now, he's poised for the NHL two years earlier than anticipated.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere released the following statement Tuesday:

The Philadelphia Flyers were informed earlier today of Matvei Michkov’s release from his KHL contract with SKA Hockey Club.

We are certainly excited to learn of this news and look forward to reconnecting with Matvei’s representatives in the coming days.

Additionally, we are appreciative of SKA Saint Petersburg for allowing Matvei Michkov to pursue his dream of playing in the NHL.

SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg about the termination of #LetsGoFlyers Matvei Michkov's contract (translated): pic.twitter.com/Hxqh8Gp4hO — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 25, 2024

Last month, Russian media outlet Sport-Express reported that Michkov's contract with SKA St. Petersburg would be terminated so that the young winger could "continue his career in Philadelphia." That came about three weeks after the club's chairman Alexander Medvedev told Russian media outlet Match TV that it would "talk about all the options" with Michkov.

Last season, Michkov played only one game for SKA St. Petersburg, one of the premier teams in Russia. After sitting three times and playing just 6:12 minutes in his lone appearance, he was loaned to Sochi, a lesser KHL team. He put up 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games.

Next up for Michkov is signing his entry-level contract with the Flyers. Stay tuned.

