Full guide to the Team USA House at the 2024 Paris Olympics

"We're excited to give everyone a chance to celebrate Team USA,” U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee spokesperson Scott Chipman said. 

By Julia Elbaba

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Team USA House at the 2024 Paris Olympics will board nearly 600 of the most talented athletes across the U.S. 

This “home away from home” will feature Team USA’s athletes, coaches, families, friends, donors and other important elements of the team. 

This iconic site is located in the historic Palais Brongniart -- Paris’ former stock exchange building commissioned by Napoleon in the early 19th century. As a matter of fact, this is the biggest Team USA House documented and it will be open to ticketed members of the public for the first time. 

"We're excited to give everyone a chance to celebrate Team USA, get a chance to cheer on the athletes as they compete for the gold and, obviously, see this incredible venue,” United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee spokesperson Scott Chipman said. 

A day ticket for the public costs $352.

The athletes will get to keep one of the locks. The other will have a different home.

The Team USA House features an outdoor cafe and a large dining hall that holds dozens of screens to follow the competition. There is also a shop that sells clothing from sponsors, including Nike and Ralph Lauren.

The second floor has a mini museum, VIP air-conditioned rooms and a sports bar with large viewing screens. 

"I mean, for us, it's a celebration of Team USA athletes. So it's a chance for like-minded individuals to join in Paris and cheer on athletes as they're going for the gold or the silver or the bronze or whatever it might be, and really just supporting the team," Chipman said about the historic site. "I mean, we've really created a pretty incredible space where folks can enjoy Team USA, different activations, great food, great beverages."

The Team USA House will be open to the public from July 26 to Aug. 11 during the Olympic Games and from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 for the Paralympic Games. Tickets can be purchased on Team USA's website.

