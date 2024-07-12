Team USA is gearing up for the cycling competition at the 2024 Olympics.

To date, the U.S. has acquired a total of 39 medals in cycling at the Olympics. The list includes 11 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 13 bronze medals. Taylor Knibb and Brandon McNulty will be joined by 26 fellow American cyclists in the French capital as they look to add more medals to their collection.

Here is how you can watch all the cycling action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

How to watch cycling at the 2024 Olympics

Cycling events at the 2024 Olympics will air on TV on NBC, USA Network CNBC and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Cycling schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Cycling events will be held at four different venues from Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 11.

The BMX freestyle events will take place at La Concorde Urban Park, while track cycling will be held at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. The Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium will be home to BMX racing and mountain biking will take place at Elancourt Hill.

Road cycling will start and finish at the Trocadéro and take the men’s and women’s pelotons through the Chevreuse Valley.

Below is the full streaming schedule for cycling at the 2024 Olympics in Paris (all times ET).

Date/time Events Stream Saturday, July 27, 8 a.m. Men’s & women’s individual time trials Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, July 28, 8 a.m. Women’s mountain bike Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, July 29, 8 a.m. Men’s mountain bike Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, July 30, 7:25 a.m. BMX freestyle: Men’s & women’s qualifying Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, July 31, 7:10 a.m. BMX freestyle: Men’s & women’s finals Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, August 1, 2 p.m. BMX racing: Men’s & women’s quarterfinal Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, August 2, 2 p.m. BMX racing: Men’s & women’s semifinal, finals Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, August 3, 5 a.m. Men’s road race Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, August 4, 8 a.m. Women’s road race Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, August 5, 11 a.m Track: Women’s team sprint finals & more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tuesday, August 6, 11:30 a.m Track: Men’s team sprint finals & more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, August 7, 6:45 a.m. Men's individual sprint, women's keirin & more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, August 7, 11:30 a.m. Men's & women's team pursuit finals & more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thursday, August 8, 11 a.m. Track: Women's keirin, men's omnium finals & more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, August 9, 8 a.m. Track: Men's individual sprint semifinals & more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, August 9, 12 p.m. Track: Men's individual sprint, women's Madison finals Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Saturday, August 10, 11a.m. Track: Men’s Madison final and more Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m. Sunday, August 11, 5 a.m. Women’s omnium final & more Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Cycling events at the 2024 Olympics

Here is the full list of medal events in cycling at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

BMX

Freestyle (men’s and women’s)

Racing (men’s and women’s)

Mountain biking

Cross-country (men’s and women’s)

Road cycling

Road race (men’s and women’s)

Time trial (men’s and women’s)

Track cycling

Sprint (men’s and women’s)

Team sprint (men’s and women’s)

Keirin (men’s and women’s)

Team pursuit (men’s and women’s)

Omnium (men’s and women’s)

Madison (men’s and women’s)

According to a study done on the 2016 Rio Olympics, BMX cycling tops the list, with 38% of athletes injured in the event.