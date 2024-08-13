Sixers' 2024-25 NBA Cup schedule released 

The Sixers’ 2024-25 NBA Cup slate is fully set.

The league on Tuesday released the complete schedule for the NBA Cup, which was called the in-season tournament in its first year. The Sixers, who were drawn into East Group A with the Knicks, Magic, Nets and Hornets, will play NBA Cup games on the following dates:

Nov. 12: Sixers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 15: Sixers at Magic, 7 p.m. ET

Nov. 22: Sixers vs. Nets, 7 p.m. ET

Dec. 3: Sixers at Hornets, 7 p.m. ET

On paper, New York and Orlando are clearly the Sixers' most challenging East Group A opponents. The Knicks, who traded for Mikal Bridges this summer, knocked the Sixers out of the playoffs last year. With a young core including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, the Magic won 47 games last season. The Sixers did sweep the regular-season series against Orlando.

If the Sixers either win their group or earn the Eastern Conference’s lone Wild Card spot, they’ll reach the knockout stage. Those quarterfinal games will take place on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.

The semifinals (Dec. 14) and championship game (Dec. 17) will be at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The NBA’s full schedule is expected to be released soon. The Sixers will begin this season by hosting the Bucks on Oct. 23 and visit the Celtics on Christmas, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

TNT's Chris Haynes reported that Paul George will return to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Nov. 6.