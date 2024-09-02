Sixers sign rookie guard Judah Mintz to Exhibit 10 contract

Judah Mintz is now more than just a summer Sixer.

The Sixers announced Sunday that they signed the rookie guard out of Syracuse. Mintz’s contract is an Exhibit 10 deal, a Sixers source said.

Mintz averaged 18.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals in his sophomore season. After going undrafted, he joined the Sixers for the summer and showed quite a few positive qualities, including smooth mid-range skills, foul-drawing savviness and disruptive defense. Over eight summer league outings, Mintz played 19.2 minutes per game and averaged 9.5 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

Mintz measured at 6-foot-3 without shoes and 176 pounds at the NBA draft combine. Long-range shooting is not among his main strengths; Mintz shot 28.2 percent from three-point territory last year on 2.7 attempts per game. The 21-year-old went 1 for 6 behind the arc at summer league.

Through an Exhibit 10 contract, a team can incentivize a player to stick with its organization’s G League affiliate — the Delaware Blue Coats, in the Sixers’ case. Exhibit 10 deals can be converted to two-way contracts before the start of the NBA regular season.

As DraftExpress’ Jon Chepkevich first reported in late June, the Sixers have also officially signed Max Fiedler to an Exhibit 10 contract. The 6-foot-11 Fiedler played 148 games over his college career at Rice and was an adept big man facilitator. He posted 9.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game as a fifth-year senior.

With training camp approximately one month away, the Sixers’ two-way contract players are Justin Edwards, David Jones and Jeff Dowtin Jr. They have 14 players on standard NBA deals.