Sixers release their 2024 summer league roster and schedule

The Sixers’ 2024 summer league roster is an eclectic mix of fresh faces and familiar names.

Along with the team’s draft picks this year — Duke guard Jared McCain and UCLA center Adem Bona — the Sixers have several relatively veteran players on the squad such as Tony Bradley.

Here’s the roster in full, which will be led by Sixers assistant coach Matt Brase:

Below is the Sixers’ schedule for both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas summer leagues.

If the Sixers do not qualify for the semifinals in Vegas, they’ll play their last game on either July 20 or July 21. The semis will take place July 21 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and the championship game will be July 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Salt Lake City summer league

Monday, July 8 vs. Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Tuesday, July 9 vs. Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Las Vegas summer league

Saturday, July 13 vs. Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Monday, July 15 vs. Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Tuesday, July 16 vs. Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Friday, July 19 vs. Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Some further notes on the roster:

Justin Edwards and David Jones are undrafted wings who have agreed to join the Sixers on two-way contracts.

The Sixers declined Jeff Dowtin Jr.'s team option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 27-year-old is a poised point guard who tends to make good decisions, which can be nice to have amid the usual chaos of summer league.

Ricky Council IV impressed everyone with his hard work, confidence and maturity as an undrafted rookie last year. Now with a standard NBA contract, he’ll be eager to keep knocking down three-pointers and adding a bit more to his offensive game.

Bradley (2017), Romeo Langford (2019) and R.J. Hampton (2020) are all former first-round picks.

Bradley was briefly a Sixers backup big man, playing 20 games for the team during the 2020-21 season. While he’s limited offensively and not especially nimble, Bradley’s a strong rebounder who knows through experience how he can help NBA teams. He posted 24.2 points, 16.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per 36 minutes for the Texas Legends last G League regular season.

Langford is an athletic guard with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. His jump shot has been a weakness in the NBA, though Langford raised his three-point percentage to 37.1 percent last year (on 3.0 attempts per game) as a member of the Salt Lake City Stars.

The speedy Hampton spent the second half of last season in the G League. He’s known All-Star Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey since their childhood days in Dallas.