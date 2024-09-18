Despite improved outlook, Flyers believe ‘nobody can be too comfortable'

The Flyers by no means have everything figured out as 2024 training camp arrives Thursday.

They're a team in a four-year playoff drought, the organization's longest since 1989-90 to 1993-94, when it went five straight seasons without a postseason berth. They're still considered a rebuilding club in transition. After all, the general manager and head coach used phrases like "a long ways to go" and "a ways away" at their end-of-the-season press conferences in April.

But, at least on paper, the Flyers look like they have more answers now compared to this time a year ago.

Up front, Matvei Michkov is here, Tyson Foerster has established himself as an NHLer and Bobby Brink is no longer a training camp dark horse.

On the back end, Jamie Drysdale and Erik Johnson are in the picture unlike the start of last season, Egor Zamula is firmly a Flyer and Rasmus Ristolainen is healthy, vying for his first regular-season opener with the club.

And the goaltending tandem of Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov appears set for at least the start of the season unless something unforeseen happens.

On Day 1 of 2023 training camp, John Tortorella called the Flyers "a land of opportunity."

Is that still the case this time around?

"There are definitely some guys that are going to be pushing for spots," general manager Danny Briere said Tuesday. "Nobody can be too comfortable.

"The exciting part is we're a young group, still developing, still trying to figure out how far we can push it."

Assistant general manager Brent Flahr echoed that sentiment.

"We're not a five-year Stanley Cup-running team," he said Sunday. "We have some competition and guys are aware they're going to have to battle for jobs here going forward as some of the younger players kind of step in."

Briere mentioned Olle Lycksell, Anthony Richard, Rodrigo Abols and Oscar Eklind as forwards who could make things interesting. Lycksell played 18 games for the Flyers last season and had 38 points in 39 games for AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. Richard played nine games for the Bruins last season and put up 55 AHL goals over the past two years. Abols and Eklind are both 6-foot-4 and were very effective in the SHL, Sweden's top pro league.

Last year, Foerster and Brink won jobs out of camp. This year, spots don't seem as wide open.

"Those two young guys played so well, we made room for them," Briere said. "Going into this year, and that's going to be the key for players including Tyson and Bobby, they have to know that nothing's a lock. They still have to push ahead and not take anything for granted."

On defense, the Flyers have four pieces 25 years old or younger who will be knocking on the door. Ronnie Attard and Adam Ginning experienced the Flyers' playoff race last season. Emil Andrae opened the year with the big club and the Flyers really like the 22-year-old's makeup. Hunter McDonald is a "throwback" who has a chance to make his NHL debut at some point this season.

Briere didn't rule out the Flyers carrying eight defensemen to open the regular season. The Flyers definitely have seven that will be tough to unseat.

Undeniably, though, the Flyers' biggest storyline entering camp is Michkov, the 19-year-old top prospect who arrived two years ahead of schedule. The Flyers will temper expectations but he absolutely changes their dynamic.

"I can't wait to see how he's going to create offense," Briere said. "I think his brain is pretty special and he's going to adapt, but it might not be instant, he might need time to adapt.

"We have our own expectation, we expect to have a team that's going to compete. Hopefully players individually get a little better than they were last year. I don't have a lot of expectation for Matvei. What I hope is for him to figure out how he can take the first step and get better as a player, as the season goes on. I'm realistic, it's going to be a tough season for him. This is the best league in the world, it's a big step, it's not going to be easy."

