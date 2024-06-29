Flyers trade back one spot, take Jett Luchanko with No. 13 pick in 2024 NHL draft

The Flyers moved back one spot in the first round of the 2024 NHL draft and selected Jett Luchanko, a center from the OHL's Guelph Storm, at 13th overall.

In the trade with the Wild, the Flyers acquired a 2025 third-round pick.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Luchanko is a speedy, playmaking pivot who had 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) in 68 games this season for the Storm.

At the 2024 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship a month and a half ago, he had seven points (two goals, five assists) and a plus-5 rating in seven games for a Canada team that took home gold medals.

Luchanko is very young for his draft. He doesn't turn 18 years old until Aug. 21.

Various scouting services did not rate him as highly as other players that were still on the board come the Flyers' pick. Luchanko was slotted at No. 34 by EliteProspects.com and NHL Central Scouting had him as the 20th-ranked North American skater. He was considered the 18th-best player by TSN's Craig Button and No. 19 by TSN's Bob McKenzie.

Finnish center Konsta Helenius went off the board a pick after the Flyers took Luchanko. Helenius was as high as No. 6 on Button's list and the third-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Minnesota pick-swapped with the Flyers to take Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, who was ranked No. 7 by both EliteProspects.com and McKenzie.

The Flyers clearly were bullish on Luchanko, who comes with a ton of upside at just 17 years old. Center is a premium position and it's the Flyers' thinnest area in the organization. Morgan Frost is the only first-round center the Flyers have taken over the previous 11 drafts that is currently on their roster.

"Let's face it, we're lacking centers coming up throughout the organization," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said a little over a week ago. "We haven't tried to hide that; it's a reality."

Luchanko will have a chance to give the Flyers a lift down the middle in their rebuild. The club has wanted to identify and develop a high-end center to play alongside 19-year-old winger Matvei Michkov, their top prospect.

The Flyers also have the 32nd overall pick in this draft coming up at the end of the first round.

