After trade with Oilers, Flyers could have three 2025 first-round picks

The Flyers did not make their second first-round pick Friday night at the 2024 NHL draft.

Danny Briere moved the 32nd overall selection — from the Claude Giroux trade — to the Oilers in exchange for a conditional first-round pick, which will convey in 2025 or 2026.

The Flyers' general manager told reporters in Las Vegas, via The Athletic's Kevin Kurz, that the pick they received from Edmonton is top-12 protected. The Oilers are coming off a Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final, so one would think they will not be picking in the top 12 next summer.

So with the pick likely conveying in 2025, the Flyers will have three first-rounders for that draft, which is expected to have a strong crop of prospects. Earlier this month, Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones called it "a very important draft."

The Flyers netted their second 2025 first-rounder from the Avalanche in the Sean Walker trade two days before the deadline. That pick is top-10 protected. Safe to say there's a good chance Colorado won't be picking in the top 10.

Earlier Friday night, after trading back one spot, the Flyers grabbed center Jett Luchanko at No. 13 overall. They acquired a 2025 third-rounder in that pick swap with the Wild.

A little over a week ago, Briere was asked about the Flyers having a possible emphasis on acquiring more picks for 2025.

"We're looking at all kinds of things," the GM said. "We're looking to possibly move up with certain picks, we're looking to move back. Obviously if we move up, we might have to give up a pick or two, but if the value is worth it to move up, to give up a pick on the back end to acquire a player or pick a player that we really love, we'll jump on it. On the flip side, if there's a clump of players that we feel comfortable with, we might try to move back to acquire more assets, either later in the draft or next year."

The Flyers are slated to make seven picks Saturday as the draft wraps up with Rounds 2-7 (11:30 a.m. ET/NHL Network). They will not have the Blue Jackets' second-round pick (No. 36 overall). Columbus decided to keep that slot, so the Flyers will instead have the Blue Jackets' 2025 second-rounder, a pick they acquired in the Ivan Provorov trade last June.

Here are the Flyers' picks for Saturday:

• Round 2 — No. 51 overall

• Round 3 — No. 77 overall

• Round 5 — No. 148 overall

• Round 5 — No. 150 overall

• Round 6 — No. 173 overall

• Round 6 — No. 177 overall

• Round 7 — No. 205 overall

