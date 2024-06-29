Flyers trade up again, snag another center at 2024 NHL draft

The Flyers badly needed centers heading into the 2024 NHL draft. Trading up again Saturday, they took another one, grabbing Finnish prospect Heikki Ruohonen at 107th overall.

General manager Danny Briere moved into the fourth round by trading one of his two 2024 fifth-rounders (No. 150 overall) and one of his two 2024 sixth-rounders (No. 177) to the Flames.

The Flyers drafted center Jett Luchanko at 13th overall Friday night and opened their Day 2 work Saturday by taking center Jack Berglund at 51st overall.

Playing at the junior level in Finland (U-20 SM-sarja), Ruohonen had 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) and a plus-19 rating over 37 games this season for Kiekko-Espoo.

