Live updates: Battle of PA ends with franchise-best 10-game winning streak for Eagles

The Eagles improved to 12-2 Sunday with a 27-13 win over the Steelers

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • With a 27-13 win over the Steelers (10-4), the Eagles (12-2) have now won a franchise-best 10 games in a row.
  • After a shaky performance last Sunday against the Panthers, the Eagles' passing offense found an early rhythm, with Jalen Hurts throwing two touchdown passes in the first half.
  • The Eagles improve to 5-0 against non-conference opponents.
  • Sydney Brown was ruled out after the first play of the game with a concussion.
  • The Eagles head into their final stretch of the season with three games against divisional opponents.

    •December 22, 1:00 p.m. — at Washington (9-5)
    •December 29, 4:25 p.m. — vs. Cowboys (6-8)
    •January 5, time TBD — vs, Giants (2-12)

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Steelers in the Week 15 matchup.

