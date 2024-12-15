Live updates: Battle of PA ends with franchise-best 10-game winning streak for Eagles

What to Know With a 27-13 win over the Steelers (10-4), the Eagles (12-2) have now won a franchise-best 10 games in a row.

After a shaky performance last Sunday against the Panthers, the Eagles' passing offense found an early rhythm, with Jalen Hurts throwing two touchdown passes in the first half.

The Eagles improve to 5-0 against non-conference opponents.

Sydney Brown was ruled out after the first play of the game with a concussion.

The Eagles head into their final stretch of the season with three games against divisional opponents.



•December 22, 1:00 p.m. — at Washington (9-5)

•December 29, 4:25 p.m. — vs. Cowboys (6-8)

•January 5, time TBD — vs, Giants (2-12)

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Steelers in the Week 15 matchup.