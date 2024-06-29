Trending
Flyers use sixth-round pick on Russian winger at 2024 NHL draft

Pautov had 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 46 games at the Russian junior level

By Jordan Hall

With their sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft Saturday, the Flyers grabbed winger Ilya Pautov.

At the Russian junior level, the 18-year-old put up 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) and a plus-6 rating in 46 games this season for the MHL's Krasnaya Armiya Moskva.

The Flyers took Pautov at 173rd overall. They also had the 177th overall pick but moved it in the package to grab Finnish center Heikki Ruohonen during the fourth round.

(More coming...)

